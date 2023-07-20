Cardano Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Unexpected HEX Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made a surprising statement that has to do with HEX. Musk had responded to a Twitter user who suggested that AI draws humans with eight fingers on each hand because it imagines people performing hexadecimal calculations similar to its own.

"I have a fondness for Hex," the Tesla CEO replied, keeping up with his usual jokey manner and love of memes.

Musk's tweet attracted attention from the cryptocurrency world, as was to be expected, with some speculating that HEX, an ERC20 token issued on the Ethereum network created by Richard Heart, was indirectly mentioned.

Musk's tweet received amusing comments, as seen in the memetic responses. Some wondered what might have prompted Musk's statement about his fondness for HEX. Meanwhile, in the remarks, some praised Musk for indirectly mentioning HEX.

Eric Wall, a well-known opponent of HEX and its founder Richard Heart, who has been at odds with the HEX community since 2019, commented on Elon Musk's tweet.

HEX, meanwhile, benefited from the attention, increasing 12.42% over the previous day to $0.01.

Cardano's founder reacts

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson posted an amusing reaction on Twitter.

"Why Elon?" Hoskinson hinted at disappointment while posting a humorous GIF image of a man screaming, "You were the chosen one."

Hoskinson expressed his amusement like the rest of the crypto community, wondering why the Tesla CEO mentioned "Hex" instead of other cryptocurrencies.

The reaction from the Cardano founder might have been prompted by the hostilities between him and HEX creator Richard Heart.

Last December, Hoskinson said a conversation with the inventor of HEX would be pointless. He claims that the creator of HEX has repeatedly made derogatory remarks about him and Cardano in public.