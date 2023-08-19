Cardano Founder on Joe Rogan Show? Here Are Community Expectations

Hoskinson is well known for his significant contributions to field's progress

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shared an interesting poll on X (formerly Twitter) put out by a Cardano community member ''Darren."

The poll sought to determine the community's opinion on whether they wanted Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson on the Joe Rogan show.

The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast features lengthy discussions hosted by podcast host Joe Rogan with guests including authors, comedians, actors, musicians, MMA fighters and more.

A total of 82.2% of the respondents went for the option "Yes, please," while 17.8% of respondents voted in the negative by going for the option "No thanks."

Speculations about Cardano's founder featuring in the JRE podcast first arose after he was briefly mentioned by Lex Fridman during a podcast episode. Hoskinson reacted to the mention with a GIF, which might be taken to indicate his willingness to come on the JRE show.

A peek through the comments underneath the recent X poll may reveal that the majority of those who commented want this to happen.

That being said, Charles Hoskinson's probable attendance on the JRE podcast would be a major step for the Cardano project and the cryptocurrency sector in general.

Hoskinson would have another major opportunity to explain the most recent advancements in the Cardano project and share his vision for the future of blockchain technology on the Joe Rogan show, which has millions of viewers worldwide.

An avid supporter of blockchain technology, Hoskinson is well known for his significant contributions to the field's progress.

The Cardano founder recently presented an outstanding keynote presentation on governance at the Blockchain Futurist Conference, which drew thousands of people from all around the world to discuss the future of blockchain technology.

However, except for sharing the tweet that contained the poll, the Cardano founder has not yet indicated if he will heed community cravings and appear on the show. As of the time of writing, Hoskinson had yet to make any further comments on this.