Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano founder highlights particular Bitcoin narrative that has played out three times in more than 10 years
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 11:47
Cardano Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement: Details
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has made an unexpected Bitcoin statement. The Cardano founder says he has seen a particular narrative play out three times in more than 10 years following Bitcoin halving.

Advertisement

Hoskinson expresses his observation, saying that every Bitcoin L2 venture often learns the difficulty attributed to the fact that Bitcoin cannot change enough to support the elements essential for a vibrant L2 environment. As a comparison, he cites the example of Ethereum and Cardano, which are continuously upgrading to provide developers with more options for deploying effective, efficient, trustworthy and secure L2s.

The Cardano founder backs up his argument, citing the addition of BLS support to Cardano's Plutus V3 as well as the Hydra and Mithril projects, which provide extensive commercial and technical requirements for Cardano to grow. Ethereum also features a thriving ecosystem of L2s, which are adequately represented on the roadmap for the main protocol.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Community Puzzled by Founder's Strange Tweet: Details

Hoskinson believes that Bitcoin might not change or add any additional functionality, implying that it will be extremely difficult to achieve some things with Bitcoin L2s, which often require centralized, or federated, infrastructure to function.

The Cardano founder was reacting to a tweet by Muneeb, co-creator of Stacks, a Bitcoin layer 2, who shared a few thoughts from the Satoshi Round Table in Dubai, which had discussions about Bitcoin L2s, BitVM, peg security, Bitcoin DeFi and so on.

The Stacks co-creator shares his optimism about the growth of Bitcoin layer 2, saying that the $100 billion market cap seemed conservative given the potential of unleashing Bitcoin through programmable L2s.

Related
Cardano's ADA Could Soar as BTC Halving Approaches; Here's Why

Muneeb went on to say that with fresh developers and capital entering the market, Bitcoin L2s are likely to emerge fast as a top category in the next cycle. He expects three to five new L2s to launch within 6 months, followed by ten more in 12 to 18 months.

#Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano Should Become More Like Solana, Says CyberCapital's Justin Bons
2024/02/05 11:45
Cardano Should Become More Like Solana, Says CyberCapital's Justin Bons
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL) Whales Transfer $180 Million in Mysterious Moves
2024/02/05 11:45
Solana (SOL) Whales Transfer $180 Million in Mysterious Moves
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Important Bitcoin Statement Made by Crypto Capital Venture CEO Ahead of Halving
2024/02/05 11:45
Important Bitcoin Statement Made by Crypto Capital Venture CEO Ahead of Halving
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Merlin Chain Secures Funding to Empower "Bitcoin-native" Innovations
GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement: Details
Cardano Should Become More Like Solana, Says CyberCapital's Justin Bons
Solana (SOL) Whales Transfer $180 Million in Mysterious Moves
Show all