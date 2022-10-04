Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin

Tue, 10/04/2022 - 08:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson is convinced that Bitcoin's proof-of-stake algorithm is useless and wasteful
Cover image via www.youtube.com
During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now.

He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even nation-states.

While Hoskinson appreciates the benefits of Bitcoin's sound monetary policy, he is convinced that there is no need for the energy-hungry proof-of-work consensus algorithm given that there are synthetic versions of the largest cryptocurrency that can function on other blockchains. "Wrapped Bitcoin is Bitcoin," Hoskinson said.

Cardano Has Never Been Stronger: Charles Hoskinson

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), the Ethereum-based version of the crypto king, is presently the 19th biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $4.8 billion. There are also other versions of Bitcoin on other blockchains, such as Polkadot, but they are less popular.

"Humongous" waste

The Cardano founder complained about the fact that Bitcoin consumes a "humongous" amount of power.

He believes that leaving miners on just to produce an additional two million coins over the course of the next 100 years is not a good investment of energy.

Even though Bitcoin is promoted as the counterbalance to central banks, the vast majority of Bitcoin in circulation is actually held by custodial accounts, Hoskinson notes. "That a fact. The dirty reality of our space," he added.

While Ethereum recently switched to proof of stake, Bitcoin is extremely unlikely to go through the same dramatic change despite growing criticism over the cryptocurrency's wastefulness.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

