Cardano Has Never Been Stronger: Charles Hoskinson

Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano founder stated that Cardano and some other chains have never been as strong as now
Cardano Has Never Been Stronger: Charles Hoskinson
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Charles Hoskinson, founder of IOG and Cardano blockchain, has commented on the current bloodshed on the crypto market, stating that Cardano has never been stronger.

"People just see a sea of red, Cardano has never been stronger"

Billionaire and mathematician Hoskinson shared "a universal truth" about crypto in his tweet. He stated that the markets have been disconnected from reality, and investors are only watching the prices of crypto they hodl, including Cardano's coin, ADA.

Despite the current bear market, Hoskinson wrote, Cardano has never been stronger, along with many other blockchains at the moment.

The current bear market includes ADA, which has demonstrated an 8.18% price drop. A coin's price does not reflect its actual macro factors that support the coin, Hoskinson intended to say, while the community does not see that as it only longs for quick profits.

At the moment, Cardano's preparations for the upcoming Vasil hard fork are in full swing. As reported by U.Today recently, IOHK, the company that built Cardano, confirmed that the upgrade is going to take place on Sept. 22. Besides, recently ADA was listed by popular trading app Robinhood.

Related
Bitcoin Is Scarce, Peter Schiff Admits, But It Does Not Matter in This Crash

Here's what should be evaluated in crypto: Hoskinson

In the second tweet in the thread, cryptocurrency mogul Hoskinson shared what factors should actually be looked at when evaluating any cryptocurrency.

It is the "true purpose of the technology" that the focus should always be on – the real problems a crypto solves, the people it helps, the new opportunities that it opens for users, etc.

Cardano, per Hosksinson, lives up to these requirements and is changing the world. The "best days are ahead of us," he tweeted.

A week ago, U.Today reported that Cardano joined in on the $11 million investment round in a fintech company based in Kenya, Africa.

Back then, Hoskinson tweeted that he was excited to support the Pezesha firm in changing the industry of microfinance in Africa and globally as well. Prior to that, in 2022, Cardano joined forces with Pezesha to create a system of decentralized finance in Africa.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%
09/07/2022 - 13:18
35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Is on Verge of Further Downfall, But S&P 500 May Save It
09/07/2022 - 13:07
Bitcoin Is on Verge of Further Downfall, But S&P 500 May Save It
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, XRP and ETC Price Analysis for September 7
09/07/2022 - 12:46
BTC, XRP and ETC Price Analysis for September 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk