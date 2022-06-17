Cardano Founder Invited to Talk Crypto and Blockchain in Front of US Congress Committee on Agriculture

News
Fri, 06/17/2022 - 10:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson has been officially invited to make speech on crypto and blockchain in front of Agriculture Committee of US Congress
Cardano Founder Invited to Talk Crypto and Blockchain in Front of US Congress Committee on Agriculture
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The founder of Input Output Global and Cardano network, Charles Hoskinson, has tweeted that an official invitation had arrived for him to speak about blockchain and cryptocurrencies in front of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture.

The Agriculture Committee was founded back in 1820 in relation to farming and, these days, among other duties, what it does is oversee commodities, since most of them historically came from the agricultural sphere—things that were grown in large amounts and then sold.

In 1974, the CFTC was set up in the U.S. (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) in order to provide regulation to commodity futures trade. The newly created CFTC made the existence of the Department of Agriculture's Commodity Exchange Authority unnecessary.

Related
Mike Novogratz Says It's Going to Take a While for Bitcoin and Ethereum to Recover

Therefore, now, the Agriculture Committee has authorized the CFTC to regulate the commodity futures trading sphere.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have been identified as commodities in recent years, and senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis have been suggested that they remain so in their recently proposed bill. However, other digital currencies may either be treated as securities or "ancillary assets," such as ADA and SOL.

The event with Cardano's Charles Hoskinson will take place next week on June 23, and it will be broadcast live on YouTube for everybody interested to watch.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Peter Schiff Agrees with Michael Saylor That Bitcoin Is on Sale, But There's a Catch
06/17/2022 - 12:05
Peter Schiff Agrees with Michael Saylor That Bitcoin Is on Sale, But There's a Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Set to Undergo Another Major Upgrade on June 29; Here's What to Know
06/17/2022 - 11:47
Ethereum Set to Undergo Another Major Upgrade on June 29; Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Is Reaching Mid-Halving in Upcoming Months, Here's How Price Bottomed In Previous Cycles
06/17/2022 - 10:22
Bitcoin Is Reaching Mid-Halving in Upcoming Months, Here's How Price Bottomed In Previous Cycles
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan