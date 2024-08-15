Cardano’s Hoskinson Names Blockchain Use Cases for AI

During a recent keynote speech, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson spoke about the main blockchain use cases for artificial intelligence that include vehicle identity and royalty management.

According to the entrepreneur, the combination of AI and blockchain could also potentially transform healthcare, making electronic health record systems (EHR) more efficient.

At the same time, Hoskinson also spoke about some challenges of merging AI with blockchain. For instance, both of these industries have to grapple with governance issues.

For the AI sector, data collection is quite challenging due to the reliance of AI on vast computational resources. However, these problems could be potentially solved with the help of tokenization.

Merging AI and blockchain is particularly complicated due to privacy concerns, resource scarcity, and determinism.

"Integrating AI and blockchain is hindered by technical incompatibility and the first-mover problem, but complementary solutions could emerge, addressing these challenges," Input Output CTO Romain Pellerin wrote on the X social media network while summarizing Hoskinson's speech.

The idea of combining AI and blockchain is not new. For instance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian suggested that the technology that underpins Bitcoin could be used for verifying the authenticity of AI-generated pictures. In the meantime, Ledger Chief Experience Officer Ian Rogers recently described blockchain and AI as two sides of the same coin.