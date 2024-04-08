Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Says Crypto and AI Have the Same Issue

    Alex Dovbnya
    The founder of Cardano compared blockchains to AI models to illustrate his point about short-term narratives
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 8:39
    In a recent post on the X social media platform, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson drew parallels between blockchains and AI models in order to illustrate why short-term narratives do not always work. 

    Hoskinson recalled how Sam Altman's OpenAI, a U.S.-based artificial intelligence research company known for the viral "ChatGPT" model, "dominated everything" just months ago. Now, however, it is facing increasing competition from other language models.

    Last month, for instance, American artificial intelligence startup company Anthropic, which was created by former OpenAI employees, recently introduced its Claude 3 family models. According to the benchmarks published by Anthropic, it managed to outperform OpenAI's GPT-4 in undergraduate-level knowledge, graduate-level reasoning, grade school math, coding, and mixed evaluations.

    Meta (formerly Facebook) is preparing to roll out its Llama 3 language model in July, according to a report by The Information. Even Elon Musk's painfully unfunny Grok chatbot is creating more competition within the AI space. 

    Hoskinson claims that Cardano is now holding all the cards as an ecosystem. 

    "I wouldn't bet against an ecosystem with the ability to engage and unlock millions of people, has an on-chain sovereign wealth fund, and has never failed in 2300+ days of uptime 24/7," he said.

    The Cardano founder further said that his blockchain has the best plan for scalability and governance. 

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson previously claimed that a first-mover advantage can actually be a disadvantage since network effects are ephemeral, especially in such niche sectors as decentralized finance. 

