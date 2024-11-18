    Cardano Forms First 2024 Golden Cross, What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This would be Cardano's first golden cross in 2024; previous one occurred year ago
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 13:51
    Cardano Forms First 2024 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the ninth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recently completed its first golden cross of 2024.

    The golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average (usually the 50 SMA) crosses above a long-term moving average (often the 200 SMA) and is seen as a bullish signal, indicating potential upward momentum for the cryptocurrency.

    In the case of Cardano, the 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average, confirming a golden cross, indicating that the short-term price momentum is outperforming the long-term.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Forms First 2024 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    MicroStrategy Announces Insanely Big Bitcoin Purchase
    Satoshi Nakamoto Published Oldest Known BTC Code on This Date 16 Years Ago: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    This would be Cardano's first golden cross in 2024; the previous one occurred in November 2023, and prices increased four months later to a high of $0.81.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 16:02
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano's latest golden cross coincides with a price reversal following an eight-month downturn, in which the ADA price plummeted shortly after reaching highs of $0.81 in mid-March this year. ADA saw a huge price increase, reaching new yearly highs of $0.8199 on Nov. 17.

    What's next for ADA price?

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 4.52% in the last 24 hours to $0.747, down from an eight-month high of $0.8199 reached in Sunday's trading session, albeit up 26% weekly.

    Cardano has marked 12 out of 14 days in the green since Nov. 5, when it started rising as Bitcoin's strong price performance boosted altcoin momentum, with ADA benefiting.

    Related
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 15:15
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While the golden cross is a bullish signal, the question remains — how much higher can ADA go? Several scenarios might play out. First, ADA could maintain its current bullish momentum and challenge major resistance levels. A move above $0.82 and beyond $1 might lead to more gains.

    ADA may enter a period of sideways movement as investors await confirmation of further bullish catalysts. On the other hand, ADA might retreat, with the golden cross trapping traders on the wrong side of the market. If this happens, support is envisaged at $0.68 and $0.61 in the very short term.

    It should, however, be borne in mind that the golden cross is not an ultimate signal, and broader market conditions and macroeconomic developments may have an impact on ADA's performance in the coming days.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 13:18
    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 13:10
    MicroStrategy Announces Insanely Big Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEXC Unveils Industry's Biggest Ferrari Giveaway With a 10,000,000 USDT Prize Pool
    LAOS Network Lists Token; Forges Partnership with Sequence to Bring Scalable Free-2-Play Gaming to Web3
    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Forms First 2024 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets
    MicroStrategy Announces Insanely Big Bitcoin Purchase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD