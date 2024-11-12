    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano (ADA) rallied for seven straight days in row
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 16:02
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the ninth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a surge in Large Holder Netflows, an indicator that estimates changes in the positions of whales, this week.

    According to IntoTheBlock, Cardano Large Holder Netflows have skyrocketed 393%. This remains significant as a positive large holder netflow might imply accumulation from large holders, or whales. This appears to be the case as ADA rallied for seven straight days in the past week.

    The broader cryptocurrency market's positive momentum has benefited ADA, which has reached multi-month highs. ADA surged to highs of $0.659 on Sunday, a level last reached in March this year.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    XRP Skyrockets 109% in Volume as Price Hits $0.7: Details
    Bitcoin May Reach $667,000: Satoshi Nakamoto's Allies Explain Why
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Verge of Breakout? What On-Chain Metrics Suggest
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 15:31
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Verge of Breakout? What On-Chain Metrics Suggest
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Whales might be making strategic moves to accumulate ADA at current levels, possibly in anticipation of upcoming developments within the Cardano ecosystem. This trend suggests that large investors might be positioning themselves for potential future gains, reflecting bullish sentiment toward Cardano's prospects.

    At the time of writing, ADA was down 2.06% in the last 24 hours to $0.581 as the crypto market hit a pause on its rocketing rally that began a week ago, albeit higher by 74% weekly.

    What's next for ADA price?

    Across the crypto market, bulls took a slight breather in Tuesday's session, with Cardano dipping to lows of $0.556 after reaching a high of $0.654.

    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cardano skyrocketed for seven days at a stretch after hitting support at lows of $0.32 on Nov. 4, embarking on a fresh move. The rally seems to be facing selling near $0.66, as ADA tested highs of $0.659 and $0.654 on Nov. 10 and 12, respectively.

    Related
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 15:15
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The latest attempt to reach $0.66 resulted in profit-taking; meanwhile, the good news remains that bulls have not given up much ground.

    In the event of a pullback, support is envisaged at $0.53 ahead of $0.49. On the other hand, a successful breach past $0.66 would aim for $0.684 ahead of the yearly high of $0.81.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 15:30
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD