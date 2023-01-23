Cardano Finally Launches Sidechain Toolkit, Here's What's Changed

Mon, 01/23/2023 - 14:46
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano Sidechain Toolkit launched after weeks of teasing
Cardano Finally Launches Sidechain Toolkit, Here's What's Changed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After weeks of teasing, the Cardano blockchain network has finally announced the launch of its Sidechain Toolkit. As announced by Input Output Global, the software company tasked with the development of the Cardano protocol, the new Sidechain Toolkit will create a wealth of new possibilities for all stakeholders within its ecosystem.

The start-up highlighted the core benefits that the new sidechain will introduce, and these include enhanced revenue streams for Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) and delegators as well as the introduction of new platforms for more innovation and custom-built solutions.

The Cardano protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) network that typically places a huge premium on how functional its network can be. With the aim of being the most-used blockchain protocol ahead of Ethereum, Cardano has paid serious attention to the consistent improvement and upgrading of its network.

Related
Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments for ADA Payments

For the Sidechain Toolkit, developers can build an entire new sidechain or blockchain that will have its own consensus mechanism and algorithm. It helps to expand the decentralization of the Cardano protocol. While the sidechain can function independently, the finality of blocks is determined through a consensus mechanism that relies on the security of the main chain.

Redefining future of Cardano

Cardano is offering its growing community of developers the option of creating new solutions that will extend beyond the creative confines of the main chain. With the introduction of this sidechain, which is similar in principle to the parachains of the Polkadot ecosystem, many are optimistic that this will bring impressive growth to the overall Cardano blockchain.

With the Sidechain Toolkit, more protocols are bound to emerge, and they will further expand the reach of the ADA coin, which might help its price growth over time. At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) is trading at a price of $0.3761, down by 1.5% over the past 24 hours.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Fantom's (FTM) Andre Cronje Makes Its Most Surprising Announcement in Months
01/23/2023 - 16:32
Fantom's (FTM) Andre Cronje Makes Its Most Surprising Announcement in Months
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image NFT on XRPL Just Sold Even Without Image Attached, Dev Says
01/23/2023 - 16:22
NFT on XRPL Just Sold Even Without Image Attached, Dev Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
01/23/2023 - 16:16
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan