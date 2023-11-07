Advertisement
Cardano Eyes Top 10 Crypto Chains by Total Value Locked

Alex Dovbnya
Cardano's ecosystem is gaining traction, with key metrics pointing towards a solidifying position in the DeFi space
Tue, 11/07/2023 - 05:14
Cardano is positioning itself as a contender among the top ten cryptocurrency chains by total value locked (TVL). 

With a substantial month-on-month increase, Cardano's ascent shows a growing appetite among investors for alternatives to Ethereum and Solana. 

The top chains by TVL

Ethereum continues to lead the pack with a TVL of $24.154 billion, despite a slight 0.25% decrease over the past day. It's followed by Tron and BSC. 

Notably, Solana recorded a 32.68% increase over the past month, which points to a resurgence in investor confidence. 

Related
Ripple CEO Teases "Proverbial Cage Match"

Cardano, although ranking 11th, shows promising growth with a remarkable 53.22% one-month change. It now has $245.45 million in total value locked. 

This major increase could hint at a potential shake-up in the DeFi hierarchy. 

Notably, Bitcoin is now below Cardano with $238,75 million in TVL. 

Cardano's top protocols

The rising TVL within Cardano is not without its champions. Indigo leads with a TVL of $57.26 million, followed closely by Minswap at $55.58 million. 

Both protocols have shown significant one-day and one-month increases, indicative of the vibrant activity within the Cardano network. 

Other notable protocols include Liqwid and Optim Finance in the lending category, and Djed Stablecoin, which has seen a 43.93% rise over the past month. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

