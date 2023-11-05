Ethereum (ETH) Network Hits New 6-Month High, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Ethereum network has witnessed a significant surge in transaction volumes, hitting a new six-month high. Over the last week, the mainnet alone settled over $213 billion in transactions, underscoring a robust uptick in on-chain activity. Layer 2 solutions such as Arbitrum, Optimism and Base have further buoyed this growth, adding another $16 billion to the aggregate volume. This uptrend reflects growing confidence and utility in the Ethereum ecosystem, suggesting an increasingly vibrant blockchain landscape.

The spike in transaction volume has come with other noteworthy metrics, such as an increase in transaction fees. While higher fees can indicate network congestion and increased demand for block space, they also reflect the economic activity on the network. Investors and users should monitor these fees as they can affect the cost-effectiveness of conducting transactions on the Ethereum network.

Over the past week, the network burned an average of 855,000 ETH per year, a mechanism that could contribute to deflationary pressure on the token's supply over time. This "burn" counteracts the issuance of new ETH, aiming to create a balance that can benefit the asset's long-term valuation.

Looking at the daily chart, Ethereum's price action appears bullish. The price is maintaining a consistent pattern above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating sustained buyer interest. The chart showcases a series of higher lows and higher highs — a classical uptrend signal. The recent price has surpassed local resistance levels, potentially aiming for higher price points.

The increase in on-chain activity, coupled with the reduction in supply due to the burn mechanism, are both fundamental factors that could be driving optimism in the market. The Layer 2 scaling solutions are also contributing to increased accessibility and efficiency, potentially drawing more users and transactions to the network.