Ethereum (ETH) Network Hits New 6-Month High, Here's How

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's network rising both fundamentally and economically after prolonged period of deceleration
Sun, 11/05/2023 - 12:08
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The Ethereum network has witnessed a significant surge in transaction volumes, hitting a new six-month high. Over the last week, the mainnet alone settled over $213 billion in transactions, underscoring a robust uptick in on-chain activity. Layer 2 solutions such as Arbitrum, Optimism and Base have further buoyed this growth, adding another $16 billion to the aggregate volume. This uptrend reflects growing confidence and utility in the Ethereum ecosystem, suggesting an increasingly vibrant blockchain landscape.

The spike in transaction volume has come with other noteworthy metrics, such as an increase in transaction fees. While higher fees can indicate network congestion and increased demand for block space, they also reflect the economic activity on the network. Investors and users should monitor these fees as they can affect the cost-effectiveness of conducting transactions on the Ethereum network.

Ethereum supply
Source: Ultrasound.Money

Over the past week, the network burned an average of 855,000 ETH per year, a mechanism that could contribute to deflationary pressure on the token's supply over time. This "burn" counteracts the issuance of new ETH, aiming to create a balance that can benefit the asset's long-term valuation.

Related
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 535% With Quarter Billion SHIB Burned

Looking at the daily chart, Ethereum's price action appears bullish. The price is maintaining a consistent pattern above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating sustained buyer interest. The chart showcases a series of higher lows and higher highs — a classical uptrend signal. The recent price has surpassed local resistance levels, potentially aiming for higher price points.

The increase in on-chain activity, coupled with the reduction in supply due to the burn mechanism, are both fundamental factors that could be driving optimism in the market. The Layer 2 scaling solutions are also contributing to increased accessibility and efficiency, potentially drawing more users and transactions to the network.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

