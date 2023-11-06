Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Ripple CEO Teases "Proverbial Cage Match"

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse primes the industry for what may be a "proverbial cage match" of financial technology discourse
Mon, 11/06/2023 - 18:13
Ripple CEO Teases "Proverbial Cage Match"
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stoked anticipation for robust discussions at the imminent DC Fintech Week, suggesting the atmosphere could resemble a "proverbial cage match" in a post on the X social media platform.  

At the same time, the XRP community is abuzz with speculation about Ripple's Swell event.

A major policy event 

DC Fintech Week, set to run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, is renowned as a pivotal policy forum for financial technology. 

This year, the event will be hosted in Washington D.C. at Fannie Mae's Midtown Center and the International Spy Museum with a preliminary bootcamp at Georgetown University Law Center. 

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Breakout on Horizon as Price Hits Key Level: Details

The event, organized by the Institute of International Economic Law, is expected to delve into topics such as AI, payments, and banking as well as digital assets. It is expected to attract a diverse array of participants including entrepreneurs, diplomats, and regulators.

The upcoming Swell event 

On the heels of DC Fintech Week, Ripple will be hosting its own Swell event on November 8 and 9, which some believe could mark the most significant moment in the company’s history. 

There is rampant speculation that Ripple could unveil major news, such as an initial public offering (IPO) being in the works. 

The company's recent wins against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as new partnerships could also be major themes at the event.

Ahead of Swell, Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has seen a significant uptick in value, boasting a 22% increase.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 6
2023/11/06 18:39
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu Nears 298 Trillion SHIB Barrier, XRP Lawyer Outlines 99.9% Win Scenario in Ripple-SEC Case, Shytoshi Kusama Urges SHIB Influencers to Unify: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/06 18:39
Shiba Inu Nears 298 Trillion SHIB Barrier, XRP Lawyer Outlines 99.9% Win Scenario in Ripple-SEC Case, Shytoshi Kusama Urges SHIB Influencers to Unify: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image VeChain (VET) Secures Groundbreaking Patent in US: Details
2023/11/06 18:39
VeChain (VET) Secures Groundbreaking Patent in US: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD