Ripple CEO Teases "Proverbial Cage Match"

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse primes the industry for what may be a "proverbial cage match" of financial technology discourse

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stoked anticipation for robust discussions at the imminent DC Fintech Week, suggesting the atmosphere could resemble a "proverbial cage match" in a post on the X social media platform.

At the same time, the XRP community is abuzz with speculation about Ripple's Swell event.

A major policy event

DC Fintech Week, set to run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, is renowned as a pivotal policy forum for financial technology.

This year, the event will be hosted in Washington D.C. at Fannie Mae's Midtown Center and the International Spy Museum with a preliminary bootcamp at Georgetown University Law Center.

The event, organized by the Institute of International Economic Law, is expected to delve into topics such as AI, payments, and banking as well as digital assets. It is expected to attract a diverse array of participants including entrepreneurs, diplomats, and regulators.

The upcoming Swell event

On the heels of DC Fintech Week, Ripple will be hosting its own Swell event on November 8 and 9, which some believe could mark the most significant moment in the company’s history.

There is rampant speculation that Ripple could unveil major news, such as an initial public offering (IPO) being in the works.

The company's recent wins against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as new partnerships could also be major themes at the event.

Ahead of Swell, Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has seen a significant uptick in value, boasting a 22% increase.