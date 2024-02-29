Advertisement
Cardano Creator Mobilizes ADA Enthusiasts for Critical Initiative

Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano enthusiasts, spurred by Charles Hoskinson's call to action, mobilize for critical initiative to secure support for Brave's explorer
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 10:31
Cardano Creator Mobilizes ADA Enthusiasts for Critical Initiative
In a recent development within the crypto community, Cardano enthusiasts have rallied behind a crucial initiative aimed at securing support for the blockchain on the Brave browser's explorer. The movement was ignited by a passionate post from an ADA enthusiast who expressed disappointment over the absence of Cardano support in Brave's offerings. 

While acknowledging Brave's innovative features such as privacy and its positioning at the forefront of Web3, the enthusiast lamented the inability to utilize Brave's wallet due to its lack of support for Cardano.

Taking matters into his own hands, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson swiftly lent his voice to the cause, urging supporters to rally behind the initiative. His tweet garnered significant attention, with a staggering 41,000 views on X, indicating widespread interest.

However, despite the substantial viewership, the response in terms of tangible action has been modest, with only 103 votes recorded on the petition hosted on Brave's community website. 

This discrepancy between views and votes highlights a potential gap between interest and engagement within the Cardano community, underscoring the importance of converting online support into meaningful participation.

Nevertheless, the initiative has demonstrated the proactive approach taken by stakeholders within the Cardano ecosystem to foster growth and adoption. With the backing of Hoskinson and the collective efforts of ADA enthusiasts, the push for Cardano integration into Brave's explorer may signal another significant step toward enhancing accessibility and usability for Cardano users worldwide.

#Cardano #Cardano News
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

