Cardano Creator Explains When dApps Will Start Growing

News
Sun, 03/13/2022 - 12:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson claims that the recent spike in total value locked (TVL) is only the beginning
Cardano Creator Explains When dApps Will Start Growing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson commented on the growth of the ecosystem, explaining that many decentralized applications (dApps) are waiting for the Vasil hard fork in order to benefit from pipelining.

According to DeFi Llama's rankings of decentralized finance platforms, Cardano is currently in a distant 28th place. While its total value locked (TVL) has nearly doubled over the past month, it is far from catching up with other major “Ethereum killers,” such as Terra, BSC, Avalanche and Solana.

defillama
Image by defillama

Presently, there’s only a few functioning applications on Cardano. MuesliSwap became the first decentralized exchange to launch on the mainnet in late December. SundaeSwap, the most anticipated Cardano project to date, was off to a rocky start, with users experiencing technical issues due to severe network congestion. Presently, the top Cardano DEX has a modest $114.35 million in total value locked. Minswap, which made its debut earlier this week, has $63.72 million.

Related
Bitcoin Ban Makes Its Way Back Into EU Crypto Bill
Yet, there’s plenty of apps in the pipeline that are ready to be deployed on the mainnet.    

The upgrade in question appears to be named after Vasil Dabov, the late Bulgarian mathematician who was a prominent member of the Cardano community.   

The hard fork combinator (HFC) event is expected to take place this June.

Pipelining is a scaling solution that accelerates the process of distributing blocks, thus drastically reducing the “dead time” between them. It would make it possible to implement more aggressive changes such as reference scripts, which could dramatically increase the blockchain’s throughout.

Other on-chain scaling solutions include incremental block size increases, node enhancements, on-disk storage, and so on. There are also off-chain solutions such as Hydra, sidechains and Mithril.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Number of Cardano Addresses Reaches 3.5 Million as ADA Surges by 5%
03/13/2022 - 15:00
Number of Cardano Addresses Reaches 3.5 Million as ADA Surges by 5%
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Monero (XMR) Faces 8% Surge as Capitalization Suddenly Spikes by $150 Million: Analysis
03/13/2022 - 14:45
Monero (XMR) Faces 8% Surge as Capitalization Suddenly Spikes by $150 Million: Analysis
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Enters New Trend as Price Spikes by 15% and Breaks Through $0.84
03/13/2022 - 14:30
XRP Enters New Trend as Price Spikes by 15% and Breaks Through $0.84
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan