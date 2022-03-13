Cardano Creator Explains When dApps Will Start Growing

Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson claims that the recent spike in total value locked (TVL) is only the beginning

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson commented on the growth of the ecosystem, explaining that many decentralized applications (dApps) are waiting for the Vasil hard fork in order to benefit from pipelining.



According to DeFi Llama's rankings of decentralized finance platforms, Cardano is currently in a distant 28th place. While its total value locked (TVL) has nearly doubled over the past month, it is far from catching up with other major “Ethereum killers,” such as Terra, BSC, Avalanche and Solana.

Image by defillama

Presently, there’s only a few functioning applications on Cardano. MuesliSwap became the first decentralized exchange to launch on the mainnet in late December. SundaeSwap, the most anticipated Cardano project to date, was off to a rocky start, with users experiencing technical issues due to severe network congestion. Presently, the top Cardano DEX has a modest $114.35 million in total value locked. Minswap, which made its debut earlier this week, has $63.72 million.