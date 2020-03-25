Back
Cardano Releases Hydra Solution to Accelerate Micropayments

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:00
  • Yuri Molchan

    IOHK announced the release of the Ouroboros Hydra protocol, promising it will help the Cardano network improve significantly, including micropayments on its dapps

Ouroboros Hydra (Hydra) is an off-chain protocol that IOHK has been working on for five years. It promises to give the Cardano network some substantial improvements in terms of scaling.

New Hydra solution released

A press release shared with U.Today has it that IOHK has released Ouroboros Hydra – an off-chain protocol created by the IOHK team and the company’s partners from the DLT research lab at Edinburgh University. The team took five years to create Hydra and now, the press release says, it is going to give Cardano some crucial improvements.

How Hydra will improve Cardano

As per the press release, Hydra allows increasingly higher scalability for the Cardano network and, at the same time, will ensure low latency and minimal storage of data per node.

Hydra will also allow developers to build various dapps, such as those that deal with micropayments, voting, etc. – everything where low fees and instantly confirmed operations are required.

Micropayments through Hydra

The new solution will allow users to connect to the network and simultaneously create ten extra ‘heads’. Each of those will create an extra ‘lane’ of throughput for transactions and data.

This will enable the system to work much faster and greatly increase its scalability.

Trials have shown that each ‘head’ created by Hydra is capable of processing about 1,000 transactions a second. The more heads are created on the protocol, the higher the scalability.

The document states:

“Hydra enables Cardano to scale horizontally, increasing performance by incorporating additional nodes, rather than vertically, through the addition of more powerful hardware.”

Among other options, Hydra allows facilitating faster micropayments on Cardano and making the fees substantially lower.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

EOS Worker Proposal Approved by Block Producers Despite Brendan Blumer Concerns. What's Next?

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:47
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The controversial EOS Worker Proposal announced by leading EOS block producers passed through its first stage of execution supported by numerous network participants

As reported by EOS Nation, a top-level EOS block producer, the new proposal has support from a 'strong consensus' of Eosians.

First level completed

Yesterday, EOS NAtion proudly announced that 34 block producers (both active and standby) approved the new EOS Worker Proposal. According to them, so far this is the 'strongest consensus reached on any EOS Mainnet proposal'.

The first multi-signature approval, executed yesterday, launched the eosio.wps system itself. This is an account that stores the funds required for new system operations. 

After the second multi-signature approval or MSIG execution, 50,000 EOS tokens will be transferred to the account from eosio.names. The third MSIG will deploy the Worker Proposal smart contract to the eosio.wps account.

Once the fourth approval is reached, the new proposal will re-consider the voting system in the whole network.

Controversial proposal

As previously reported by U.Today, with the new scheme, anyone is allowed to make a proposal for how the EOS blockchain should work for a small fee in EOS. Then, all block producers, both active and on stand-by, vote on the proposals (+1 point, -1 point, or zero points). A new proposal must score 20 points to pass. 

Brendan Blumer, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, outlined that:

Socially authorising the BP’s to direct token-holder funds into projects without a clear or measurable return of value is risky, and may open the door to corruption and external scrutiny

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

