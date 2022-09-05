Cardano Coming to World's Biggest DApp Store

Lithuania-based service DappRadar has announced support for Cardano, a popular proof-of-stake blockchain.

The world’s biggest DApp store has urged developers who are working on Cardano to submit their contracts.

In December, DappRadar announced its native ERC-20 token called RADAR which was created to reward the existing community. Ten percent of its initial supply was airdropped to users and partners.

The token is meant to reward users for discovering new decentralized applications that could enrich the store.

Notably, the token had no pre-sale, which sets it apart from the vast majority of other crypto projects. DappRadar co-founder and CEO Skirmantas Januskas claimed that the company wanted to reward users fairly.

As of now, DappRadar tracks more than 10,000 dApps across 30 protocols. The largest app store boasts more than a million users.

After launching smart contracts roughly a year ago, Cardano is yet to see its own killer app of the likes of Uniswap.

According to data provided by DefiLlama, Cardano-based decentralized finance applications have $88.46 million in total value locked. This puts it only in 29th place (behind such blockchain projects EOS, Celo, and Thorchain). Minswap is currently the biggest app on Cardano with $46.44 million in total value locked.

As reported by U.Today, billionaire Mark Cuban recently opined that Cardano had failed to make any impact since launching smart contracts.