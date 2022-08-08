Dogecoin Is More Useful Than Cardano, Billionaire Mark Cuban Claims

Mark Cuban says that Cardano has failed to make any significant impact since launching smart contracts

In a recent interview with cryptocurrency-focused YouTube channel AltcoinDaily, billionaire Mark Cuban said that he still thinks that Dogecoin, the largest meme cryptocurrency, has more applications than Cardano. Cuban said:



The opportunity for Cardano is greater until Doge really becomes a platform for applications.



The "Shark Tank" star took a dig at Cardano, claiming that people in Africa are not using the blockchain as much as they expected to.



Cuban noted that the Ethereum competitor had made very little impact despite launching smart contracts almost a year ago.