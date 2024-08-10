    Cardano Chang Hard Fork Is Closer Than Ever, Here's Possible ETA

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    When will Cardano Chang hard fork go live?
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 13:17
    Cardano Chang Hard Fork Is Closer Than Ever, Here's Possible ETA
    Cardano (ADA) is aligned to welcome the Chang hard fork, one of its major upgrades in history. Given recent developments, the launch looks closer than expected.

    SPOs indicate readiness for Chang hard fork upgrade 

    According to Cardano Feed on X, up to 72% of network nodes, that is, stake pool operators (SPOs), have signaled readiness for the new Chang hard fork upgrade. 

    These SPOs have shown their readiness by installing the latest Cardano Node 9.1.0. software, an update that is a prerequisite for the Chang hard fork. This marks a crucial milestone for the much-anticipated upgrade.

    Reports from tracking sites show that Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency exchange, is quite prepared to implement the upgrade.

    Noteworthy, this upgrade is primarily focused on relieving Cardano's development firm, IOHK, of the responsibility of directly managing the blockchain. Instead, the responsibility is distributed to ADA holders, allowing them to contribute to the network's growth.

    Ultimately, the Chang hard fork upgrade will usher in the Voltaire Era, which promotes decentralized governance. Some of Cardano's competitors are already on this path, so the transition is important for the protocol.

    Chang hard fork upgrade in few weeks

    The upgrade's estimated time of arrival (ETA) needs to be more specific. However, it may arrive before the end of August. On Thursday, only 69% of SPOs had installed the Cardano Node 9.1.0, but two days later, it had climbed to 72%. Given the rate at which this percentage is growing, it is likely that in less than three weeks, all SPOs will have taken action.

    The anticipation of the Cardano Chang hard fork upgrade has triggered a price gain for ADA. In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has registered a market value increase of 0.90%. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA is currently trading at $0.3477.

    #Cardano
