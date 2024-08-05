    Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Activity Skyrockets in July Despite Market Crash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano Foundation highlighted steady growth in Cardano network's on-chain activity
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 15:30
    Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Activity Skyrockets in July Despite Market Crash
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano Foundation has recently shared statistics for the Cardano network for July, revealing growth in on-chain activity.

    Advertisement

    The Cardano Foundation highlighted the steady growth in Cardano's on-chain activity for the past month, noting that this "momentum highlights Cardano's dynamic, growing ecosystem and the ongoing engagement of the community."

    The July on-chain statistics indicate that Cardano experienced mild growth in various metrics, indicating increasing network usage and activity.

    According to the graphic posted by the Cardano Foundation, transactions reached 94.6 million, representing 1.62% growth, of which 37% represented smart contracts, 38% were simple transactions and 25% were metadata without smart contracts.

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Another Zero to Its Price
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Elon Musk “Encoded Message” Means He’s Stacking Bitcoin: Trader Willy Woo

    Related
    Update: What Comes Next for Cardano After Recent Network Incident
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 15:35
    Update: What Comes Next for Cardano After Recent Network Incident
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Plutus scripts increased by 1.88% in the past month to 6,659. Native tokens rose 1% to 10.2 MILLION, while policies rose 7.6% to 150,477. Cardano wallets showed a marginal increase, soaring 0.71% to 4.84 million in the past month. Delegated wallets soared 0.02% to 1.35 million.

    Meanwhile, the ADA price closed July lower by 1.02%, despite reaching highs of $0.456 this month. July saw mixed price action for several crypto assets as the markets reacted to concerns over the defunct Mt. Gox crypto exchange and interest rate cuts.

    ADA price dips amid market sell-off

    August kicked off on a bearish note for the crypto market, with various assets falling across the board.

    Cryptocurrencies tumbled at the week's start amid a global market sell-off fueled by recession fears. The developments reflect a broader market sell-off that began last week when a weaker-than-expected July jobs report raised investor concerns about a recession.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Network Explodes as Growth Indicators Multiply
    Sun, 03/03/2024 - 15:33
    Cardano (ADA) Network Explodes as Growth Indicators Multiply
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin dropped nearly 20% at one point during Monday's trading session, while ADA fell as much as 18% before recovering some of its losses.

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 3.43% in the last hour, indicating potential dip-buying. However, it is still down 9.32% in the previous 24 hours to $0.316, as well as 23.13% weekly.

    ADA is already down 18.11% in August, which is traditionally a sluggish month for risk assets.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 5
    Aug 5, 2024 - 15:23
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image ADA and BNB Prediction for August 5
    Aug 5, 2024 - 15:23
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitwise CIO Predicts Long-Term Uptick for Bitcoin Amid Sell-offs
    Aug 5, 2024 - 15:23
    Bitwise CIO Predicts Long-Term Uptick for Bitcoin Amid Sell-offs
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Activity Skyrockets in July Despite Market Crash
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 5
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD