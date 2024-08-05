Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Activity Skyrockets in July Despite Market Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano Foundation has recently shared statistics for the Cardano network for July, revealing growth in on-chain activity.

The Cardano Foundation highlighted the steady growth in Cardano's on-chain activity for the past month, noting that this "momentum highlights Cardano's dynamic, growing ecosystem and the ongoing engagement of the community."

The July on-chain statistics indicate that Cardano experienced mild growth in various metrics, indicating increasing network usage and activity.

According to the graphic posted by the Cardano Foundation, transactions reached 94.6 million, representing 1.62% growth, of which 37% represented smart contracts, 38% were simple transactions and 25% were metadata without smart contracts.

Plutus scripts increased by 1.88% in the past month to 6,659. Native tokens rose 1% to 10.2 MILLION, while policies rose 7.6% to 150,477. Cardano wallets showed a marginal increase, soaring 0.71% to 4.84 million in the past month. Delegated wallets soared 0.02% to 1.35 million.

Meanwhile, the ADA price closed July lower by 1.02%, despite reaching highs of $0.456 this month. July saw mixed price action for several crypto assets as the markets reacted to concerns over the defunct Mt. Gox crypto exchange and interest rate cuts.

ADA price dips amid market sell-off

August kicked off on a bearish note for the crypto market, with various assets falling across the board.

Cryptocurrencies tumbled at the week's start amid a global market sell-off fueled by recession fears. The developments reflect a broader market sell-off that began last week when a weaker-than-expected July jobs report raised investor concerns about a recession.

Bitcoin dropped nearly 20% at one point during Monday's trading session, while ADA fell as much as 18% before recovering some of its losses.

At the time of writing, ADA was up 3.43% in the last hour, indicating potential dip-buying. However, it is still down 9.32% in the previous 24 hours to $0.316, as well as 23.13% weekly.

ADA is already down 18.11% in August, which is traditionally a sluggish month for risk assets.