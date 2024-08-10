Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Security Warning Issued by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin supporter and chief executive at JAN3, a company that helps nation-states to adopt BTC, has addressed the cryptocurrency community about the issue of secure BTC storage.

Even cold Bitcoin storage can be “not cold enough,” he believes.

JAN3 boss's Bitcoin storage warning

Samson Mow believes that it is vitally important to make sure a Bitcoin holder cannot easily access his BTC stored in a cold wallet. Therefore, according to his tweet, it is crucial that private keys to a Bitcoin wallet are not stored at home.

Mow published a video, in which three thieves are pushing a large safe from a house. A safe they were unable to open, so they decided to take it away with them. “It should be difficult even for yourself to move your coins that are in cold storage,” he wrote.

Mow is a believer that the world’s leading digital currency Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket to a $1 million price mark in the near future. What is more, this “near future” will happen within the next year, according to his recent tweets. Anything could provoke an Omega candle, he clarified, hinting that he expects some tech giant, such as Apple, or Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to pour their cash into Bitcoin.

Dormant Bitcoin wallet reactivated

According to the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, an ancient wallet that contains millions of Bitcoin after eleven years of dormancy.

This data source spread the word about a Satoshi-era whale coming back to life with 190 BTC. In 2013, this amount of Bitcoin was worth merely $12,125 but now, after a 94668.7% increase, this BTC chunk is valued at $11,490,704.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands in the $60,700 zone. Over the last two days, after reaching above the $62,000 level, BTC has decreased by 2.70%.