    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Security Warning Issued by Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin proponent Mow has warned the BTC community about the correct way of keeping crypto in cold storage
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 8:35
    
    Contents
    Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin supporter and chief executive at JAN3, a company that helps nation-states to adopt BTC, has addressed the cryptocurrency community about the issue of secure BTC storage.

    Even cold Bitcoin storage can be “not cold enough,” he believes.

    JAN3 boss's Bitcoin storage warning

    Samson Mow believes that it is vitally important to make sure a Bitcoin holder cannot easily access his BTC stored in a cold wallet. Therefore, according to his tweet, it is crucial that private keys to a Bitcoin wallet are not stored at home.

    Mow published a video, in which three thieves are pushing a large safe from a house. A safe they were unable to open, so they decided to take it away with them. “It should be difficult even for yourself to move your coins that are in cold storage,” he wrote.

    Mow is a believer that the world’s leading digital currency Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket to a $1 million price mark in the near future. What is more, this “near future” will happen within the next year, according to his recent tweets. Anything could provoke an Omega candle, he clarified, hinting that he expects some tech giant, such as Apple, or Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to pour their cash into Bitcoin.

    Dormant Bitcoin wallet reactivated

    According to the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, an ancient wallet that contains millions of Bitcoin after eleven years of dormancy.

    This data source spread the word about a Satoshi-era whale coming back to life with 190 BTC. In 2013, this amount of Bitcoin was worth merely $12,125 but now, after a 94668.7% increase, this BTC chunk is valued at $11,490,704.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands in the $60,700 zone. Over the last two days, after reaching above the $62,000 level, BTC has decreased by 2.70%.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

