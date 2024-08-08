Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets in Volume at 69% Milestone

Cardano (ADA) is almost at a major milestone with its Node Version 9.1.0 upgrade, which is now at 69% completion. This is bringing the network closer to the anticipated Chang hard fork, which is a major update that's going to enhance Cardano's on-chain decision-making capabilities. The latest upgrade, Node 9.1.0, is essential for the successful implementation of this hard fork.

Once 70% of Cardano's validators, or Stake Pool Operators (SPOs), have updated to the new node, the Chang hard fork will go ahead. With 69% of the 3,110 stake pools now ready to go, we will know the final date for the hard fork once the community meets the necessary readiness thresholds for both SPOs and exchanges.

Attention on ADA

At the same time, Cardano's native token, ADA, is seeing a lot more activity on the market. The latest data from CoinGlass shows a 30% increase in ADA perpetual futures trading volume over the past 24 hours, reaching a total turnover of $408.53 million.

On top of that, CoinMarketCap says that the spot market trading volume for ADA has gone up by 5.54%, reaching $337.77 million. This increase in trading has brought the total turnover for Cardano across all markets to around $1 billion.

As the Chang hard fork gets closer, there is still a lot of interest in Cardano in the market.