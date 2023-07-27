Cardano Celebrates Fantastic Milestone of Unparalleled Uptime

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano, a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain, celebrates yet another fantastic milestone of continuous uptime, solidifying its position as one of the most stable networks in the cryptocurrency industry.

A Twitter user named "Dave" draws attention to the latest Cardano milestone in unparalleled uptime on social media. Cardano has a current uptime of exactly 2,129 days. That is 5.83 years with no downtime, he stated on Twitter.

Cardano has a current UPTIME of 2129 days exactly.

That's 5.83 YEARS with NO downtime.



Built to last, an uptime the largest service providers in the world cannot & will never come close to challenging.



Research Wins. We are Cardano. Choose Cardano. 🙌👏@IOHK_Charles @Cardano… — Dave 🧑‍🚀💽 🐋 (@beaumont_dvd) July 26, 2023

Speaking on the achievement, the Cardano enthusiast wrote, "Built to last, an uptime the largest service providers in the world cannot and will never come close to challenging."

The blockchain's continuous uptime is most likely attributable to Cardano being one of the most actively developed chains in the entire industry.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment highlights Cardano as one of the top three developed chains in the last 30 days.

In a new tweet, Santiment lists the top 10 crypto assets by development activity with notable GitHub commits in the past 30 days. Cardano ranks in third place after the Polkadot and Kusama networks, with 450.9 GitHub commits showcasing development activity in the last 30 days.

New releases are on horizon

The Cardano blockchain teases new releases on the horizon. One such is Mithril, a stake-based signature protocol that improves the speed and efficiency of nodes' syncing times.

According to the most recent weekly report provided by Cardano's Input Output Global (IOG), the deployment of the mainnet infrastructure for the beta launch of Mithril has been completed.

Cardano Web3 wallet Lace also teases new developments on the horizon. The previous week saw the release of v.5.3.0 for Daedalus, which brings support for the new Project Catalyst registration process and improves the stability of the exchange rate conversion feature.