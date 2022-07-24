Cardano Reaches New Milestone: 1760 Days Without Outages

Cardano affirms its title of one of most stable networks in industry, works without issues for almost 5 years

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano has once again proven its reputation as one of the most stable networks in the cryptocurrency industry as it celebrates another uptime milestone in contrast to networks that face outages now and then.

As the Cardano blockchain explorer suggests, the network has been working smoothly for almost five years despite many periods of extremely high load; we saw one back in 2021 when the project released its own smart contract technology.

Cardano remains one of most actively developed networks

The smooth performance of the blockchain is most likely correlated with Cardano being one of the most actively developed chains in the whole industry, as the number of GitHub commits for the project reached 350 back in June.

Ads

Such high development activity is also tied to a lack of existing technologies and solutions on the network, which makes it an unplowed field for developers who bring their decentralized solutions from other networks to Cardano, which offers fast transaction processing and relatively low fees.

In addition to the low number of existing applications on the network, Cardano receives a massive number of updates in relatively short periods of time compared to networks like Solana or even Ethereum.

Vasil hard fork attracts new users and developers

One of the most recent and important updates for Cardano was the Vasil hard fork that brought new features to the network and made the decentralized application onboarding process significantly easier.

With the fundamental upgrade, we shall see an increase in the number of new solutions and applications being deployed on the Cardano blockchain in the near future.

At press time, ADA trades at $0.5 and shows a 0.66% price increase in the last 24 hours.