leaderboard
woj

Cardano-based DEX RavenDex Unveils Frontend Demo Version

News
Thu, 10/21/2021 - 19:12
article image
Vladislav Sopov
RavenDex demonstrates UX/UI of its trading service ahead of RAVE seed tokensale
Cardano-based DEX RavenDex Unveils Frontend Demo Version
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders can experiment with the UI of a pioneering decentralized exchange that leverages the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, Cardano (ADA).

RavenDex releases front-end demo

According to the official announcement shared by the RavenDex team, the demo version of its frontend (UX/UI) is released for experimentation.

This is the first technical progress announcement after the completion of the oversubscribed private tokensale of its core native asset, RAVE.

Therefore, this is the working demonstration of RavenDex operations and the utility of its RAVE token for early adopters who participated in a private tokensale.

RavenDex Labs team is behind the development and promotion of the platform. The team is focused on advancing trading instruments in Cardano's nascent decentralized applications ecosystem.

RAVE seed tokensale is in the cards

Also, the team shared the details of the next phase of its funding, i.e., the "seed" public tokensale of RAVE token. Currently, purchasing RAVE tokens is the only option for those interested in joining the RavenDex platform.

RavenDex private tokensale kicks off on Oct. 20, 2021. All ethusiasts of Cardano's solutions are welcomed as early contributors of RAVE.

The RavenDex team is going to collaborate with the alumni of Plutus Pioneer, a Cardano-focused developer incubation program. The next release will bring RavenDex closer to the mainnet launch.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano's developers, Input Output HK, completed a Project Catalyst Fund6 voting round.

Related
Cardano's Project Catalyst Fund6 Concludes Voting Campaign

A total of 711 projects applied for funding and consulting support in the sixth iteration of Project Catalyst.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple CEO Claims Ether Surpassed XRP Because of SEC
10/21/2021 - 19:59
Ripple CEO Claims Ether Surpassed XRP Because of SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano-based DEX RavenDex Unveils Frontend Demo Version
10/21/2021 - 19:12
Cardano-based DEX RavenDex Unveils Frontend Demo Version
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Binance.US Names Real Reason Behind 87 Percent Bitcoin Flash Crash
10/21/2021 - 18:20
Binance.US Names Real Reason Behind 87 Percent Bitcoin Flash Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya