
Cardano's Project Catalyst Fund6 Concludes Voting Campaign

News
Wed, 10/20/2021 - 15:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Cardano's largest community initiative is going to finish voting for its sixth iteration
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Only a few hours remain for Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts to take part in the largest community vote, i.e., a referendum designed to indicate the winners of Project Catalyst.

711 applicants, $4 million in ADA at stake

According to the "last call" announcement by Input Output Hong Kong, the development studio behind Cardano (ADA), its Project Catalyst Fund6 is ready to enter a crucial stage.

The voting campaign that allows ADA holders to choose the winners of Project Catalyst will be closed on Oct. 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

IOHK representatives shared that 711 products submitted their proposals to Project Catalyst voting portal. As covered by U.Today previously, 267 projects took part in the previous iteration of Project Catalyst.

In Fund5, the net amount of rewards was set at $2,000,000 in ADA tokens.

Largest community-driven campaign in crypto

Project Catalyst is a unique multi-phase incubator for all early-stage products interested in building on Cardano's (ADA) smart contracts.

Launched stealthily in August 2020, it garnered excitement across Cardano-focused dApps developers. The winners of Project Catalyst receive financial, consulting and promotional support.

Project Catalyst Fund6 is a special one as it is the first campaign launched with smart contracts live in Cardano's (ADA) mainnet.

As such, the winners of this stage will be able to experiment with "real" Cardano smart contracts.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

