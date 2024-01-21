Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume

Advertisement

The Cardano blockchain has seen a significant uptick in non-fungible token (NFT) trading volume.

As per the latest data, Cardano's sales volume has increased by 18.08%, positioning it just outside the top 10 chains, with a total trading volume of $190,754.

Ethereum maintains its top spot

The current landscape of NFT trading volumes shows a diverse set of performances among the leading chains.

Ethereum maintains its top position with an impressive $18 million in sales, marking an increase of 17.97%.

Notably, the second-placed Solana has experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 29.61% to $7.9 million.

Bitcoin, commonly known for its role as a digital currency rather than a platform for NFTs, has also seen a decrease in its NFT sales by 5.06%.

Meanwhile, smaller chains like Mythos and Flow have witnessed substantial gains, with the latter seeing a remarkable 34.57% increase in sales volume.

Top NFT collections

Ethereum's CryptoPunks lead the pack with a staggering $4.5 million in sales, though the number of transactions has seen a modest increase.

On the Solana chain, CryptoUndeads have surged with a 65.74% increase in sales volume, indicating a robust collector interest.

Other collections, such as Avalanche's Dokyo and Bitcoin's Uncategorized Ordinals, have also seen notable trading volumes. ImmutableX's Gods Unchained Cards have seen sales of $683,975.