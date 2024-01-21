Advertisement
AD

Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano edging closer to entering top 10 chains by NFT trading volume
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 12:43
Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The Cardano blockchain has seen a significant uptick in non-fungible token (NFT) trading volume.

As per the latest data, Cardano's sales volume has increased by 18.08%, positioning it just outside the top 10 chains, with a total trading volume of $190,754.

Ethereum maintains its top spot

The current landscape of NFT trading volumes shows a diverse set of performances among the leading chains.

Ethereum maintains its top position with an impressive $18 million in sales, marking an increase of 17.97%.

Notably, the second-placed Solana has experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 29.61% to $7.9 million.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Indian Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin, commonly known for its role as a digital currency rather than a platform for NFTs, has also seen a decrease in its NFT sales by 5.06%.

Meanwhile, smaller chains like Mythos and Flow have witnessed substantial gains, with the latter seeing a remarkable 34.57% increase in sales volume.

Top NFT collections

Ethereum's CryptoPunks lead the pack with a staggering $4.5 million in sales, though the number of transactions has seen a modest increase.

On the Solana chain, CryptoUndeads have surged with a 65.74% increase in sales volume, indicating a robust collector interest.

Other collections, such as Avalanche's Dokyo and Bitcoin's Uncategorized Ordinals, have also seen notable trading volumes. ImmutableX's Gods Unchained Cards have seen sales of $683,975.

#NFT News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Key Reason Why Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Token Surged Over 15%
2024/01/21 12:41
Key Reason Why Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Token Surged Over 15%
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Surges Massively: What's Happening?
2024/01/21 12:41
Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Surges Massively: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets Whopping 140% in Transaction Activity
2024/01/21 12:41
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets Whopping 140% in Transaction Activity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume
Key Reason Why Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Token Surged Over 15%
Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Surges Massively: What's Happening?
Show all