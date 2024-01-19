Advertisement
Solana's New Smartphone off to Strong Start

article image
Alex Dovbnya
With 30,000 preorders in just 30 hours, Solana's Mobile 2 is off to great start
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 8:43
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Solana’s latest entry into the mobile market, the Solana Mobile 2, has garnered over 30,000 preorders within the first 30 hours of its announcement. The preorders have already surpassed the total sales of the smartphone’s first iteration.  

Impressive preorder performance 

Solana Mobile 2, a successor to its earlier model, has proven that there is significant interest in its web3-focused features. 

The new device retains the Android-based platform of its predecessor and includes a built-in crypto wallet, a seed vault for enhanced security and a dedicated decentralized application store. 

Priced competitively at $450, this phone positions itself as an affordable alternative to its previous iteration, the Saga, which is priced at $599. 

Solana promises delivery of the new model in the first half of 2025.

Apple Vision Pro comparison 

Despite some (humorous) boasting from Solana’s team regarding the Mobile 2's preorder success over the Apple Vision Pro, further investigation reveals a timing mismatch. 

The Apple Vision Pro preorders have not yet begun, with the start time scheduled for Jan. 19 at 5:00 a.m. PST. 

The claim is technically correct, as it holds for only a few hours more until Apple begins accepting preorders for its Vision Pro headset, tagged at a starting price of $3,499, which boasts an M2 chip and a base storage of 256GB. 

Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko humorously acknowledged this fact with a meme.

#Solana News
