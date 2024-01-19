Solana's New Smartphone off to Strong Start

Advertisement

Solana’s latest entry into the mobile market, the Solana Mobile 2, has garnered over 30,000 preorders within the first 30 hours of its announcement. The preorders have already surpassed the total sales of the smartphone’s first iteration.

Impressive preorder performance

Solana Mobile 2, a successor to its earlier model, has proven that there is significant interest in its web3-focused features.



The new device retains the Android-based platform of its predecessor and includes a built-in crypto wallet, a seed vault for enhanced security and a dedicated decentralized application store.



Priced competitively at $450, this phone positions itself as an affordable alternative to its previous iteration, the Saga, which is priced at $599.





Apple Vision Pro comparison

Solana promises delivery of the new model in the first half of 2025.

Despite some (humorous) boasting from Solana’s team regarding the Mobile 2's preorder success over the Apple Vision Pro, further investigation reveals a timing mismatch.



The Apple Vision Pro preorders have not yet begun, with the start time scheduled for Jan. 19 at 5:00 a.m. PST.



The claim is technically correct, as it holds for only a few hours more until Apple begins accepting preorders for its Vision Pro headset, tagged at a starting price of $3,499, which boasts an M2 chip and a base storage of 256GB.



Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko humorously acknowledged this fact with a meme.