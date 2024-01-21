Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Indian Crypto Exchange

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB) joins list of cryptocurrencies supported by Indian exchange Flitpay
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 10:49
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Indian Crypto Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Сryptocurrency exchange Flitpay has announced the addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its trading platform.

Established in 2017 by a team of tech enthusiasts from various Indian engineering colleges, Flitpay has quickly risen to prominence in the cryptocurrency exchange market.

India's rising star

Flitpay's journey began with the vision of making cryptocurrency accessible to the common people of India. Over the past five years, the exchange has executed transactions worth $42,786,811 daily and has expanded its operations to over 133 countries.

With a team of 30 employees, Flitpay has achieved a 4.4-star rating and over 1 million downloads.

The platform is committed to educating its users about the benefits of cryptocurrency and aims to become a robust, scalable and user-friendly exchange.

Related
Vitalik Buterin Shares Controversial Statements About Crypto Companies

This commitment is evident in the recent inclusion of SHIB on their platform, following the successful launch of BONE, another token from the SHIB ecosystem, last year.

India's new crypto crackdown

While Flitpay is making strides in expanding its offerings, the broader Indian cryptocurrency market faces a challenging regulatory environment.

The Indian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) recently issued compliance show-cause notices to several prominent offshore cryptocurrency platforms, including Binance, Kraken, KuCoin and Huobi, for operating illegally in the country.

This crackdown is part of a wider effort by the Indian government to bring cryptocurrency exchanges under the Anti Money Laundering (AML). As a result, the URLs of nine cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked, affecting a substantial portion of Indian users who engage with these platforms.

For Indian cryptocurrency traders, the current situation underscores the importance of using FIU-compliant platforms like Flitpay.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency exchange
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) Sets $300 Billion Record High Following Jaw-Dropping 2,595% Increase
2024/01/21 10:47
Solana (SOL) Sets $300 Billion Record High Following Jaw-Dropping 2,595% Increase
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano: 2 Billion ADA at Play as Price Hinges on Key Level
2024/01/21 10:47
Cardano: 2 Billion ADA at Play as Price Hinges on Key Level
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Vitalik Buterin Shares Controversial Statements About Crypto Companies
2024/01/21 10:47
Vitalik Buterin Shares Controversial Statements About Crypto Companies
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Indian Crypto Exchange
Solana (SOL) Sets $300 Billion Record High Following Jaw-Dropping 2,595% Increase
Cardano: 2 Billion ADA at Play as Price Hinges on Key Level
Show all