Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Price: Next Major Support Unveiled as Market Dips

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    As market awaits ADA's next price move, on-chain data has provided clear indication of major support
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 15:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price: Next Major Support Unveiled as Market Dips
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is currently under selling pressure, and Cardano, the 10th-largest cryptocurrency, is no exception. At the time of writing, ADA was down 2.38% in the previous 24 hours to $0.411.

    Advertisement

    Recent on-chain data has pinpointed a critical support level for ADA, shedding light on a significant price range where a substantial volume of ADA was acquired.

    According to on-chain analytics by IntoTheBlock, the next critical support level for Cardano is between $0.371 and $0.403. This range is particularly noteworthy because it marks a zone where 2.6 billion ADA were purchased by 251,280 addresses. The average buying price within this range is approximately $0.386.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Insider Reveals Game-Changing Shiba Inu Update
    SHIB Insider Reveals Game-Changing Shiba Inu Update
    XRP vs. Dogecoin: Who Tops Market?
    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    IntoTheBlock
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    The concentration of buying activity within this price range typically suggests that a significant number of investors are likely to defend this price zone, providing a robust support level for Cardano. The indicated support zone could potentially arrest the current downward trend and provide a basis for a price rebound. Notably, this support halted ADA's price decline during the mid-April Washout.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 15:12
    Cardano Founder Makes Key ADA Governance Clarification: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    ADA is presently trading just above this key support zone, with recent price action testing these levels.

    That said, a sustained price above $0.386 could indicate that the market is respecting on-chain data signals, possibly leading to a consolidation, or upward movement. Conversely, a break below this range might lead to further declines.

    As the market awaits ADA's next price move, on-chain data has provided a clear indication of where the next support might be found. Whether this support zone will hold or give way under market pressure remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly represents a key area to watch in the days ahead.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for June 15
    Jun 15, 2024 - 15:28
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 'Game Changer for Payments': Coinbase CEO Gives Hot Take on Crypto Developments
    Jun 15, 2024 - 15:28
    'Game Changer for Payments': Coinbase CEO Gives Hot Take on Crypto Developments
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    related image Coinbase Halts Trading of Two Crypto Tokens: Here's Why
    Jun 15, 2024 - 15:28
    Coinbase Halts Trading of Two Crypto Tokens: Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price: Next Major Support Unveiled as Market Dips
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 15
    'Game Changer for Payments': Coinbase CEO Gives Hot Take on Crypto Developments
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD