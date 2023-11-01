Cardano (ADA) Path to $0.5: Perspectives, Scenarios and Real Chances

Original U.Today article

Cardano has a long way to go, here's how things might emerge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has seen significant volatility in its pricing over recent months. A careful analysis of its technical indicators combined with the growing total value locked (TVL) in its DeFi ecosystem offers insights into the potential journey of ADA toward the $0.5 price mark.

Analyzing the provided chart by TradingView, it is clear that Cardano has recently experienced a bullish divergence. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending upward, approaching overbought territory. While this might typically signal a potential pullback, in the context of Cardano's recent price action and external factors, it could be indicative of stronger upward momentum.

The moving averages also provide optimistic signals. After a period of lateral movement, the price appears to be attempting a breakout above the long-term resistance trendline. This, combined with higher lows on the chart, paints a potentially bullish scenario.

Shifting the lens to Cardano's DeFi metrics, as displayed on the DeFiLlama chart, there is a notable correlation between ADA's price and the total value locked. Cardano's TVL showcases a steady increase, reaching a noteworthy $204.73 million. The rising TVL indicates growing trust and utilization of the Cardano DeFi ecosystem. As more assets are locked and utilized within the platform, the intrinsic value of ADA, as the underlying asset, could experience a positive push.

Advertisement

Moreover, with the proliferation of stablecoins and other DeFi projects on Cardano, this increasing TVL serves as a testament to the platform's growing utility and potential for broader adoption. As the DeFi space continues to evolve, and as the Cardano further establishes itself within it, the resultant demand could serve as a strong upward price catalyst.

Given the current technical and fundamental landscape, there are a few potential scenarios for ADA:

Bullish scenario: ADA continues its upward trajectory, bolstered by its growing TVL and the wider adoption of its DeFi projects. In this scenario, breaking past the $0.5 resistance becomes a likely outcome in the short to mid-term.

Neutral scenario: ADA continues to oscillate within its current range, with the $0.5 mark serving as a psychological barrier. The coin would need a significant catalyst, possibly external, to push past this point.

Bearish scenario: A broader market pullback or unforeseen negative news related specifically to Cardano could see ADA retracting from its current levels. However, given the current indicators and DeFi growth, this seems the least likely of the three scenarios.

Shiba Inu between two fires

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is metaphorically sandwiched between two significant indicators: the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-day EMA. This placement is not just a mere coincidence but a potentially alarming signal for the token's trajectory. Let's delve deeper into why SHIB's current position is problematic.

To begin with, the placement between the 50 and 200 EMA can be viewed as a barometer for a cryptocurrency's long-term health and short-term momentum. When a cryptocurrency is above the 50-day EMA but below the 200-day EMA, it can be seen as conflicted territory.

The short-term momentum, signified by the 50-day EMA, indicates bullish sentiment, but placement below the 200-day EMA suggests a bearish long-term outlook. The tug-of-war between these two indicators can lead to heightened uncertainty and increased volatility.

Shiba Inu's placement in this gray zone is exacerbated by a couple of intrinsic issues. The first is the lack of tangible use cases. Unlike some of its counterparts, SHIB was initially launched as a "meme coin," primarily riding on the coattails of Dogecoin's unexpected success. Although it garnered significant attention and an explosion in value, the token still grapples with establishing clear utility.