Cardano (ADA) Surging Unexpectedly, Going After Breakthrough: Live Market

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano going through massive price surge, and it is not stopping
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:03
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, is making headlines with an unanticipated surge in its price. The latest daily chart showcases ADA's fierce battle with a significant technical indicator: the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). 

As traders and enthusiasts scrutinize market movements, many are eagerly waiting to see if this digital asset can push past this crucial level and secure a breakthrough.

https://www.tradingview.com/
Source: TradingView

The 200 EMA is a popular technical indicator used by traders to determine the overall trend of an asset. Historically, assets trading above this line are seen in a bullish phase, while those trading below are in a bearish phase.

Per the latest data, ADA seems to be tussling with this line, indicating a potential pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency. If ADA manages to close above the 200 EMA and maintain its position, it could signify a bullish turnaround after a relatively prolonged downtrend.

