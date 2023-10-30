Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Might Benefit From This New Move: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano Foundation new initiative might benefit delegators and stake pool operators
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 17:05
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Cardano ecosystem might stand to benefit from this new move by the Cardano Foundation.

On Cardano's proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol, Ouroboros, delegators and stake pool operators (SPOs) receive rewards as they contribute to securing the network.

One of the unique features of the Cardano blockchain is that staked ADA remains in user wallets, allowing transfers to other wallets at any moment.

While this functionality has advantages, it also poses difficulties in implementing reward calculations. This mandates the use of snapshots for reward calculation, according to the ledger specification.

The calculation for new reserves, fees, the total rewards pot and the Treasury begins the procedure. Following that, pool rewards are calculated depending on the total reward pot. The pool rewards are used to compute rewards for stake pool delegators and stake pool operators.

The code is executed using a slot-based scheduler, which might be difficult to read and understand for people unfamiliar with the source.  While various optimizations have been implemented to improve calculation performance, these optimizations can make the code more difficult to understand.

Cardano Foundation releases open-source rewards calculation

Bearing this in mind and as part of efforts toward the operational resilience of the network, the Cardano Foundation says it has open-sourced a node-independent reward calculation.

The project's goal is to develop a method for performing and validating reward calculations that is not dependent on a particular implementation. It also intends to give detailed documentation on Cardano's treasury, reserves and pool rewards.

As an open-source repository under the MIT license, the endeavor strengthens the foundation's commitment to open-source maturity and seeks contributions from the broader ecosystem.

Finally, the calculation can be used as a teaching tool, thereby increasing transparency and operational resilience.

#Cardano News
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

