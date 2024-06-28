Advertisement
    Update: What Comes Next for Cardano After Recent Network Incident

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Intersect, member-based organization dedicated to Cardano ecosystem, has shared important update
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 15:35
    Cardano has successfully navigated a recent spam attack, thanks to the swift response and collaboration within its ecosystem. Intersect, a member-based organization dedicated to the Cardano ecosystem, has shared an important update on the situation.

    Following the spam attack late Tuesday, the network experienced a higher load than usual, with some SPOs being negatively impacted due to an intensification in block height battles. However, the chain as a whole functioned as expected, with only a small impact on overall transaction timings and some reduction in chain density.

    Responding to the incident, Intersect coordinated a technical task force to identify potential solutions with partners from the Cardano ecosystem, including the Cardano Foundation, Input Output Global (IOG) and knowledgeable SPOs and developers.

    Current update

    Following a thorough investigation into the underlying issue, the launched technical task force has pinpointed the root cause of the incident. In response, they have swiftly deployed a hotfix to address the vulnerability exposed by the attack.

    The hotfix implementation requires Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) to upgrade to node version 8.12.1. This upgrade is crucial for maintaining the performance of the Cardano blockchain. SPOs are urged to update their nodes promptly to align with the latest security enhancements and ensure the smooth functioning of the network.

    The swift resolution of the spam attack highlights the collaborative spirit within the Cardano community. Intersect, along with other key stakeholders, played a vital role in coordinating the response and deploying the necessary technical solutions.

    With the immediate threat mitigated, the focus now shifts to future-proofing the Cardano network and enhancing its defenses against potential attacks. As previously indicated by Intersect, a solution will be identified and tested to blunt this kind of spam attack in the future.

