Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard makes profound remark that resonates with optimism
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 14:33
    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard has made a profound declaration that resonates with hope and promise: Cardano stands on the verge of a new era in decentralized governance.

    Advertisement

    In a new tweet, Gregaard highlights the upcoming release of the interim constitution as Cardano advances in its decentralized governance push while also mentioning that the full constitution is on the way.

    The Cardano Constitution is one of the most essential documents in establishing a framework for Cardano's community governance because it sets rules and regulations to be followed.

    While this is awaited, the interim constitution would embody the key principles of Cardano governance, such as transparency, openness and responsible decision-making, to ensure that everyone has a voice and that each ADA holder shapes the future.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Unveils Critical To-Dos for ADA Blockchain Sustainability

    The interim constitution would also establish guidelines to help all Cardano stakeholders navigate this critical phase of on-chain governance.

    Cardano governance is based on inclusion, with every ADA holder, developer and participant considered a community member with rights, privileges and responsibilities, as outlined in the interim constitution. Likewise, a fair voting system is vital for genuine ownership.

    As Cardano prepares for its major era of decentralized governance, the interim constitution will allow the Cardano community to test the governance model before it is finalized.

    With the final constitution being a Cardano Community effort, global workshops and a constitutional convention are scheduled for late 2024, giving ADA holders the right to decide on Cardano's governance future.

    Cardano's Chang hard fork

    Cardano's first big technological milestone, the Chang hard fork, is set for 2024. This network event will be the first step in establishing a minimum viable community-run government. It will be implemented with the Cardano community's approval, using the consensus method developed with this hard fork.

    This marks the start of the Cardano governance model's bootstrapping era, with Delegate Representatives (DReps) expected to play a vital role in this process.

    For Cardano governance, there are multiple key community governing bodies, one of which is the DReps, who will act as selected voting representatives on behalf of the Cardano community for various proposals impacting the Cardano blockchain.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 160% as Key Metric Recovers
    2024/04/18 14:29
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 160% as Key Metric Recovers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets in Trading Volume as Price Eyes Recovery
    2024/04/18 14:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets in Trading Volume as Price Eyes Recovery
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Bitcoin up 800% Since Last Halving, But Here's What Happened to Gold Holders: Anthony Pompliano
    2024/04/18 14:29
    Bitcoin up 800% Since Last Halving, But Here's What Happened to Gold Holders: Anthony Pompliano
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Powered by Qualcomm, Aethir Unveils Game-Changing Aethir Edge Device to Unlock the Decentralized Edge Computing Future
    SeedHunter Marketing Module is live - Web3 Influencer Campaigns with payment in Stable Coins
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 160% as Key Metric Recovers
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets in Trading Volume as Price Eyes Recovery
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD