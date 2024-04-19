Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the tenth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, might be poised for a significant rebound if indications portrayed by its Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio turn out to be right.

Advertisement

This pivotal indicator, historically associated with significant price movements, has sparked renewed interest as it approaches a critical level.

Crypto analyst Ali highlights that ADA's Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio has dipped below -22%, a move that historically has been followed by a significant price surge.

The MVRV ratio is a key metric for determining whether an asset is undervalued or overvalued. It compares the market value (ADA's current trading price) to the realized value (the price taken at the time ADA coins last moved).

A negative MVRV ratio suggests that the asset is trading below its fair value, which can often entice investors to buy in the hope of future returns. This scenario often indicates an undervalued asset with the potential for a significant price recovery.

For Cardano (ADA), the current MVRV ratio below -22% has historical significance, as it has previously preceded impressive price surges for the cryptocurrency.

The last time #Cardano's MVRV Ratio dipped below -22%, $ADA's price soared by over 75%. With the #ADA MVRV Ratio back under -22%, we could see another impressive rebound! pic.twitter.com/ABf0mp4pR4 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 19, 2024

According to Ali, the last time ADA experienced a similar dip in the MVRV ratio, it subsequently surged by as much as 75%, reflecting the market's tendency to correct undervaluation and capitalize on favorable conditions.

At the time of writing, ADA was up 3.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.4681, a rebound triggered when Cardano touched significant weekly support and the broader recovery on the crypto market. Cardano, however, is down 20.10% in the last seven days.

With the MVRV ratio signaling an undervaluation of ADA and positive market dynamics supporting bullish sentiment, investors are closely monitoring for signs of a bullish trend reversal in ADA's price.