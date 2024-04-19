Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano (ADA) might be poised for significant rebound if historical indications turn out right
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 13:24
    Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the tenth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, might be poised for a significant rebound if indications portrayed by its Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio turn out to be right. 

    Advertisement

    This pivotal indicator, historically associated with significant price movements, has sparked renewed interest as it approaches a critical level. 

    Crypto analyst Ali highlights that ADA's Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio has dipped below -22%, a move that historically has been followed by a significant price surge.

    The MVRV ratio is a key metric for determining whether an asset is undervalued or overvalued. It compares the market value (ADA's current trading price) to the realized value (the price taken at the time ADA coins last moved). 

    A negative MVRV ratio suggests that the asset is trading below its fair value, which can often entice investors to buy in the hope of future returns. This scenario often indicates an undervalued asset with the potential for a significant price recovery.

    Related
    Cardano to $1: Bulls Brace for Epic Takeover of 3.47 Billion ADA Barrier

    For Cardano (ADA), the current MVRV ratio below -22% has historical significance, as it has previously preceded impressive price surges for the cryptocurrency. 

    According to Ali, the last time ADA experienced a similar dip in the MVRV ratio, it subsequently surged by as much as 75%, reflecting the market's tendency to correct undervaluation and capitalize on favorable conditions.

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 3.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.4681, a rebound triggered when Cardano touched significant weekly support and the broader recovery on the crypto market. Cardano, however, is down 20.10% in the last seven days.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside

    With the MVRV ratio signaling an undervaluation of ADA and positive market dynamics supporting bullish sentiment, investors are closely monitoring for signs of a bullish trend reversal in ADA's price.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Tron's Justin Sun Unveils Ultimate Recipe for Crypto Market Explosion
    2024/04/19 13:20
    Tron's Justin Sun Unveils Ultimate Recipe for Crypto Market Explosion
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Vitalik Buterin Tests out New AI Models, Compares Them to ChatGPT
    2024/04/19 13:20
    Vitalik Buterin Tests out New AI Models, Compares Them to ChatGPT
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Over $2 Billion BTC and ETH Options Set to Expire: Details
    2024/04/19 13:20
    Over $2 Billion BTC and ETH Options Set to Expire: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why
    Tron's Justin Sun Unveils Ultimate Recipe for Crypto Market Explosion
    Vitalik Buterin Tests out New AI Models, Compares Them to ChatGPT
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD