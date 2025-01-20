Cardano (ADA) Earns 'Made in America' Label

Cardano (ADA), a popular token of the synonymous blockchain, has earned a place on a newly created list of "Made in America" digital assets by CoinMarketCap. This category of tokens reflects the cryptocurrencies that have their roots in the United States of America, are headquartered there and have founders of American origin.

Apart from Cardano's ADA, such tokens as XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), USDC by Circle and many others made the cut. Interestingly, Ethereum (ETH), which is considered by the Cardano community to be the main competitor in the blockchain space, did not receive such recognition and, therefore, did not make the list.

Coinmarketcap has Cardano Ada listed as Made in America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mmSabtOjAd — Rick McCracken DIGI 🇺🇸 (@RichardMcCrackn) January 20, 2025

The issue with "Made in America" coins is that, according to the latest rumors, such assets may get the "green light" for further adoption in the country, with the possibility of making it into the strategic reserves of the U.S.

What's next?

At first, the talk was only about Bitcoin, but the change of U.S. administration bodes well as the new one is considered more pro-crypto than the previous one.

This is probably why we saw the new wave of applications for exchange-traded funds on such alternative cryptocurrencies as Litecoin, XRP and Solana. All of these tokens, according to CoinMarketCap's list, boast a "Made in America" label and, therefore, have a higher probability of being accepted.

For Cardano, with Charles Hoskinson at the helm, this could be a stepping stone to further acceptance and the necessary marketing that ADA seems to lack. For many years, the Cardano token has been perceived as a "dino coin" and has received very little attention that is needed on the crypto market. Perhaps the "Made in America" style will help to renew the image.