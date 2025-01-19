Advertisement
    Hoskinson Outlines Main Themes for Cardano

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    These are some of key themes that Cardano will be focused on
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 12:27
    Cover image via U.Today
    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has outlined some of the key themes for the project in his recent social media post.

    Bringing Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) to Cardano will be one of the key themes.

    Cardano will also focus on scalability with Ouroboros Leios, a new Ouroboros family variant that is capable of substantially increasing throughput. Leios could potentially help Cardano to challenge such formidable competitors as Solana.

    Furthermore, Cardano is focused on "a peninsula" instead of an island. This means that developers will be working on a slew of integrations.

    Hoskinson has stated that he has already booked a meeting with Chainlink.

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson also recently revealed that his team was having discussions with prominent enterprise blockchain company Ripple regarding the integration of the RLUSD stablecoins.

    Recently, the Cardano founder also rejected the idea of using IOG's profits for funding ecosystem initiatives such as stablecoin integration since this is not "people's money."

    Cardano (ADA), the native token of the eponymous blockchain, is down more than 5.1% over the past 24 hours. However, it remains in the CoinMarketCap top 10 after a substantial rally.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

