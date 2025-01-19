Hoskinson Outlines Main Themes for Cardano

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has outlined some of the key themes for the project in his recent social media post.

Bringing Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) to Cardano will be one of the key themes.

Cardano will also focus on scalability with Ouroboros Leios, a new Ouroboros family variant that is capable of substantially increasing throughput. Leios could potentially help Cardano to challenge such formidable competitors as Solana.

Furthermore, Cardano is focused on "a peninsula" instead of an island. This means that developers will be working on a slew of integrations.

Hoskinson has stated that he has already booked a meeting with Chainlink.

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson also recently revealed that his team was having discussions with prominent enterprise blockchain company Ripple regarding the integration of the RLUSD stablecoins.

Recently, the Cardano founder also rejected the idea of using IOG's profits for funding ecosystem initiatives such as stablecoin integration since this is not "people's money."

Cardano (ADA), the native token of the eponymous blockchain, is down more than 5.1% over the past 24 hours. However, it remains in the CoinMarketCap top 10 after a substantial rally.