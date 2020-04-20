Canada Business News App to Broadcast U.Today Crypto Newsfeed

Sun One Apps, a startup addressing the sphere of informative Android applications, has added U.Today as a news source for its blockchain section

Sun One Apps builds popular Android apps, mostly dedicated to economics and business. As cryptocurrencies gain steam in the modern global financial system, prominent coverage in this sphere is of crucial importance to leading news applications.

Bringing cryptocurrencies to your newsfeed

Within the framework of the partnership, U.Today content will be aggregated by the algorithms of Canada Business News App. That said, all hand-picked texts by U.Today, including news, opinions, how-tos, market reviews and product digests will be indexed in the app’s newsfeeds.

Also, amidst these tough days of market turbulency, Canada Business News App users will get crypto price quotes as well as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP price predictions from seasoned analysts. This will assist them in managing the most profitable cryptocurrency investment portfolios.

Canada Business News App: one-stop-shop in financial news

Developers of the Canada Business News App highlighted that they strive to build an app with a ‘holistic’ view on the latest corporate, stock market, economic, business, and finance news from different sources. They aggregate all of the giants, e.g. CBC, CTV, Financial Post, Bloomberg, Huffington Post, CNN, Reuters, and others.

Also, the development team has assured everyone that the application features a clean user-friendly design and displays ‘less irritating ads’ only. The Canada Business News app targets traders, business owners, managers and executives as well as anyone interested in high-end financial content.