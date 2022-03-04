Burger Chain Shake Shack Introduces Bitcoin Rewards

New York-based fast food chain Shake Shack has introduced a Bitcoin cashback option for its customers in partnership with Cash App, the app of digital payments company Block.
From now on, they will be able to receive a 15% reward in the largest cryptocurrency for every purchase made with the help of Block's Cash Card, a debit card linked to the customer's balance.
Shake Shack is yet to see many requests for accepting digital payments, which is why the trial of Bitcoin rewards will be key to determining whether or not there is a need to accept crypto in the future:
Shake Shack is far from being the first cryptocurrency company to court cryptocurrency owners. Last year, American multinational chain Burger King partnered with popular investment platform Robinhood to offer rewards in various cryptocurrencies.
You're always trying to place your bets on those things that truly will be meaningful and not waste resources on the ones that won't.
McDonald's also drew plenty of attention with its recent Twitter exchange with centibillionaire Elon Musk about meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The biggest fast food restaurant also filed trademark applications to become part of the Metaverse and launch a virtual restaurant.
Some cryptocurrency-themed burger joints have also popped up across the world.