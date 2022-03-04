Burger Chain Shake Shack Introduces Bitcoin Rewards

New York-based fast food chain Shake Shack has introduced a Bitcoin cashback option for its customers in partnership with Cash App, the app of digital payments company Block.



From now on, they will be able to receive a 15% reward in the largest cryptocurrency for every purchase made with the help of Block's Cash Card, a debit card linked to the customer's balance.



Shake Shack is yet to see many requests for accepting digital payments, which is why the trial of Bitcoin rewards will be key to determining whether or not there is a need to accept crypto in the future:

You're always trying to place your bets on those things that truly will be meaningful and not waste resources on the ones that won't.