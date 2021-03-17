You Can Now Send Bitcoin for Free with Square's Cash App

Wed, 03/17/2021 - 17:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Square's Cash App is shaping up to be a major Layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin
You Can Now Send Bitcoin for Free with Square's Cash App
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Cash App, a popular mobile payment app developed by Jack Dorsey's Square, has announced that it now allows its users to instantly send Bitcoin for free.

With the average transaction fee reaching $21.39, Cash App is now shaping up to be an important Layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin. On top of sending coins for free, the app's users also don't have to deal with scary-looking addresses.   

Bitcoin fees
Image by ycharts.com

It's important to understand that these transactions take place within Cash App's centralized database instead of the actual blockchain.

BREAKING: Square Invests $50 Mln Into Bitcoin
 

Cash App has organized a $1 million Bitcoin giveaway to celebrate the news.   

In 2020, Cash App sold over $4.5 billion worth of Bitcoin after adding the cryptocurrency back in 2018. In late February, Square added another $170 million in BTC to its balance sheet.    

article image
