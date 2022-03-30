Bullieverse Inks Partnership with Admix to Bring AdTech to Blockchain

Bullieverse, an immersive blockchain-based play-to-earn ecosystem, has entered into a long-term collaboration with in-app ad vendor Admix

Admix, a leading in-game monetization ecosystem, is set to advance advertising practices for creators within immersive Metaverse world Bullieverse.

Bullieverse starts collaborating with AdTech innovator Admix

According to the official announcement shared by Bullieverse immersive 3D Metaverse project, it has scored a crucial partnership with Admix, a next-gen advertising platform.

🐂🏝️Notes below from our Discord AMA today. Amazing turnout, Bullievers! Thank you all for attending and asking great questions. 🐂🏝️



For more details on these exciting updates, join our discord! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kPyqtV2AyH — Bullieverse (@Bullieverse) March 27, 2022

On Bullieverse, play-to-earn enthusiasts are developing their own mini games with integrated ready-made GameFi scenarios. Bullieverse also creates a technical basis for interaction between players and gaming guilds.

The new partnership is set to allow GameFi creators and managers to publish new-gen ads in their products. As such, Bullieverse community activists now have yet another revenue stream.

Bullieverse co-founder and CEO Srini Anala is fascinated by the vision and product of the Admix team:

What I personally like about Admix is the non-intrusive nature of the ads. It only allows experiences that respect user preference. With Admix, we can build ad revenue streams for creators while preserving Web3's ethos.

Besides that, Admix's advertising integrations make blockchain-based games more realistic and attractive to newbies and e-athletes from all over the world.

Implementing non-intrusive ads into decentralized games: What is Admix?

In turn, advertisers can now run new-gen targeted ad campaigns without impacting gameplay or interrupting players' experiences.

Admix leverages its patented no-code, drag-and-drop SDK: immersive ad campaigns can be organized by teams with no specific blockchain programming skills.

Due to its native and non-intrusive design, Admix's solutions have already been integrated by 300 games and thousands of ad managers from various segments.