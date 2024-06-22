Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local rise of top 10 coins?
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 15:21
    BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are facing a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight rise, the rate of BTC remains bearish as the price is near the support level of $64,032. If a bounce back does not occur, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $63,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $64,263 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed BTC's rise, increasing by 0.7%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of ETH is trading sideways, which means none of the sides is dominating. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $3,450-$3,550 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,504 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, going up 0.43%.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart of XRP. The volatility is reduced, which means neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.4871 at press time.

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.22%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is growing after yesterday's bearish closure. If the candle closes above $0.1257, the upward move may continue to the resistance level of $0.12929 shortly.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1251 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.68% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of SHIB is far from the main levels. However, if today's bar closes above yesterday's candle peak, traders can expect a bounce back to the $0.00001893 level next week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001811 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has followed the rise of other coins, going up by 1.63%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, one should focus on today's bar closure in terms of yesterday's high. 

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 15:33
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance level.

    ADA is trading at $0.3887 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 1.04%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight rise, the price of BNB remains rather more bearish than bullish as it is located near the support level of $580. If a bounce back does not occur soon, one can expect a breakout, followed by a downward move to the $570 area.

    BNB is trading at $587 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Shiba Inu Nears Pivotal Moment With 416 Trillion SHIB Ahead
    Jun 22, 2024 - 15:15
    Shiba Inu Nears Pivotal Moment With 416 Trillion SHIB Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Early Twitter Investor Naval Ravikant Calls Bitcoin (BTC) True Store of Value
    Jun 22, 2024 - 15:15
    Early Twitter Investor Naval Ravikant Calls Bitcoin (BTC) True Store of Value
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Massive 51 Million XRP Stash Shifted From Binance as Whales Intensify Moves
    Jun 22, 2024 - 15:15
    Massive 51 Million XRP Stash Shifted From Binance as Whales Intensify Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22
    Shiba Inu Nears Pivotal Moment With 416 Trillion SHIB Ahead
    Early Twitter Investor Naval Ravikant Calls Bitcoin (BTC) True Store of Value
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD