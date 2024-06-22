BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are facing a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of BTC remains bearish as the price is near the support level of $64,032. If a bounce back does not occur, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $63,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,263 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed BTC's rise, increasing by 0.7%.

From the technical point of view, the price of ETH is trading sideways, which means none of the sides is dominating. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $3,450-$3,550 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $3,504 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, going up 0.43%.

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart of XRP. The volatility is reduced, which means neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4871 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.22%.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is growing after yesterday's bearish closure. If the candle closes above $0.1257, the upward move may continue to the resistance level of $0.12929 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.1251 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.68% over the last 24 hours.

The price of SHIB is far from the main levels. However, if today's bar closes above yesterday's candle peak, traders can expect a bounce back to the $0.00001893 level next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001811 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has followed the rise of other coins, going up by 1.63%.

From the technical point of view, one should focus on today's bar closure in terms of yesterday's high.

If it happens above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance level.

ADA is trading at $0.3887 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 1.04%.

Despite today's slight rise, the price of BNB remains rather more bearish than bullish as it is located near the support level of $580. If a bounce back does not occur soon, one can expect a breakout, followed by a downward move to the $570 area.

BNB is trading at $587 at press time.