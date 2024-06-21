SHIB Price Prediction for June 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are not ready for a sharp move, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has dropped by 0.64% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on its way to the local resistance level of $0.00001826. If the upward move continues and the daily bar closes near the upper line, one can expect a breakout to the $0.000019 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.00001750-$0.000019 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the fall of SHIB is continuing after the previous candle's closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $0.00001519 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001777 at press time.