Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 21

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of SHIB reached overbought zone yet?
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 16:12
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are not ready for a sharp move, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has dropped by 0.64% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on its way to the local resistance level of $0.00001826. If the upward move continues and the daily bar closes near the upper line, one can expect a breakout to the $0.000019 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. 

    Related
    Thu, 06/20/2024 - 15:41
    XRP Price Prediction for June 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.00001750-$0.000019 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the fall of SHIB is continuing after the previous candle's closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $0.00001519 soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001777 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Schiff Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Keep Falling for Several Years
    Jun 21, 2024 - 16:06
    Schiff Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Keep Falling for Several Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Meme Coins Dominate Solana (SOL) DEX Volume, Here's What It Means
    Jun 21, 2024 - 16:06
    Meme Coins Dominate Solana (SOL) DEX Volume, Here's What It Means
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 2.35 Billion ADA in Play: Cardano's Likely Price Move
    Jun 21, 2024 - 16:06
    2.35 Billion ADA in Play: Cardano's Likely Price Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 21
    Schiff Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Keep Falling for Several Years
    Meme Coins Dominate Solana (SOL) DEX Volume, Here's What It Means
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD