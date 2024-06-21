Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have not found a local bottom, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1.29% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local support level of $0.3796. If the daily bar closes far from it and closer to the resistance, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.39 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest support level of $0.3772.

If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a breakout, followed by a further drop to $0.3575.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bearish. If the bar closes with no long wick and below $0.3793, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.35 range.

ADA is trading at $0.3826 at press time.