Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may decline of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 15:33
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins have not found a local bottom, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1.29% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local support level of $0.3796. If the daily bar closes far from it and closer to the resistance, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.39 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest support level of $0.3772. 

    Related
    Thu, 06/20/2024 - 15:41
    XRP Price Prediction for June 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a breakout, followed by a further drop to $0.3575.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bearish. If the bar closes with no long wick and below $0.3793, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.35 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.3826 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details
    Jun 21, 2024 - 15:27
    USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Jun 21, 2024 - 15:27
    Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Jun 21, 2024 - 15:27
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21
    USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details
    Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD