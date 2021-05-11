BTC, ETH, XRP, and BNB Price Analysis for May 11

Original U.Today article

What coins can recover after yesterday's market plunge?

The cryptocurrency market is still facing a correction, with most of the top 10 coins being in the red.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in the red zone, falling by 2.61 percent over the last day.

Despite the drop, the long-term bullish formation has not been broken yet as the main crypto keeps trading above the $55,000 level. In addition, the selling volume remains low, which signals the lack of bears' power. That is why there is a chance to get to the resistance at $60,400 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $56,110 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less bearish than Bitcoin (BTC), with the chief altcoin going down by 3 percent over the last day.

The expected drop means that bulls might have gained enough power for a future uptick.

Such a statement is supported by the increased buying trading volume. Summing up, the potential target of $4,400 can be attained within the nearest days.

Ethereum is trading at $4,057 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main loser today, with its price declining by 4 percent.

XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH), with a bullish move remaining more likely to happen than a further drop. The coin has successfully bounced off the support at $1.35, having confirmed the bulls' power. In this case, the chances to come back to $1.62 remains relevant.

XRP is trading at $1.47 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the main gainer today as the rate of the native exchange coin has almost unchanged since yesterday.

The drop has not affected the plans to conquer the vital $800 mark. The volatility has reduced, which means that buyers are ready to break the level of $704 toward new peaks. Such a possible move is accompanied by low trading volume as well as low liquidity.

Binance Coin is trading at $662 at press time.