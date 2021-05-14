Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 14


Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins are redy to keep the rise going on the way to new peaks?

Bulls have seized the initiative as all top 10 coins are in the green zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has grown, and it seems that it will not fall below $50,000 in the near future.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, the rise may continue as the growth has been supported by increased buying trading volume. If bulls can fix above $50,000 by tomorrow, there are chances to get to the mirror level at $53,500 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $50,376 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has grown much higher than Bitcoin (BTC) with a rise of 9%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is about to make a retest of the $4,200 level as soon as bulls seize the initiative. If they can break the resistance and trade above it for a few days, the mark of $4,500 can be easily attained.

In addition, the selling trading volume is reduced, which means that bears have run out of power to push the price down.

Ethereum is trading at $3,932 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained less than Ethereum (ETH) as its rate has gone up by 7% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is also looking bullish in the mid-term scenario as bears have failed to keep the price below $1.40. Thus, the altcoin has come back above the MA-50 on the daily chart, which means that growth is more likely than a drop. In this regard, there are chances of retesting the resistance at $1.66 within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $1.38 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged over the last day.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Despite a short correction today, further growth might happen. At the moment, the crucial mark for bulls is to conquer $2. If they succeed, they may bring the coin to $2.20.

Cardano is trading at $1.92 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule with a rise of 2%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Bulls are trying to come back to the area around $640. If they can do it, the new peak at $700 should be attained soon.

BNB is trading at $612 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

