BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 25

Price Predictions
Sun, 04/25/2021 - 20:51
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the weekly correction finished yet?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

At the end of the week, the market continues under bearish pressure as most of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 Coins
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$929,724,947,466

$49,414.73

$43,013,585 ,151

-0.77%

Ethereum

ETH

$263,436,887,408

$2,262.28

$29,456,314,276

-0.48%

XRP

XRP

$47,750,484,606

$1.05

$7,437,297,472

-3.23%

Cardano

ADA

$35,538,968,591

$1.11

$2,717,328,472

-5.67%

Binance Coin

BNB

$76,567,518,637

$496.13

$3,016,081,007

-2.68%

BTC/USD

The passing week has been bearish for the main cryptocurrency. Its price has gone down by 10% over the last 7 days.

BTC/USD 1-day chart
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the bearish local trend may not have ended yet, BTC is overbought, which means that a bounce back to the nearest resistance at $53,600 is possible soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $49,466 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the main altcoin has gone up by 7% over the past week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

According to a technical analysis, the correction may not have finished yet; however, the selling trading volume has declined.

It means that bulls might get back to the closest level at $2,370 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,266 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main loser in terms of weekly performance as its price has gone down by 19%.

XRP/USD 1-day chart
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is also looking more bullish than bearish on the daily chart. The coin has fixed above the $1 mark and is accumulating power for a blast to $1.27.

XRP is trading at $1.05 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the main loser today as its rate has decreased by 5.67%.

ADA/USD 1-day chart
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) may also bounce off as bears have run out of power. In this case, the short-term growth is possible to the zone around $1.20.

ADA is trading at $1.11 at press time.

BNB/USD

Although the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined since yesterday, its rate over the last week has increased by 7%.

BNB/USD 1-day chart
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

The fall may have ended and the native exchange token may be ready to grow to the resistance level at $530. Such a scenario might happen as soon as next week.

BNB is trading at $499 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

