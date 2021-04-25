BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 25

Has the weekly correction finished yet?

At the end of the week, the market continues under bearish pressure as most of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $929,724,947,466 $49,414.73 $43,013,585 ,151 -0.77% Ethereum ETH $263,436,887,408 $2,262.28 $29,456,314,276 -0.48% XRP XRP $47,750,484,606 $1.05 $7,437,297,472 -3.23% Cardano ADA $35,538,968,591 $1.11 $2,717,328,472 -5.67% Binance Coin BNB $76,567,518,637 $496.13 $3,016,081,007 -2.68%

BTC/USD

The passing week has been bearish for the main cryptocurrency. Its price has gone down by 10% over the last 7 days.

Even though the bearish local trend may not have ended yet, BTC is overbought, which means that a bounce back to the nearest resistance at $53,600 is possible soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $49,466 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the main altcoin has gone up by 7% over the past week.

According to a technical analysis, the correction may not have finished yet; however, the selling trading volume has declined.

It means that bulls might get back to the closest level at $2,370 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,266 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main loser in terms of weekly performance as its price has gone down by 19%.

XRP is also looking more bullish than bearish on the daily chart. The coin has fixed above the $1 mark and is accumulating power for a blast to $1.27.

XRP is trading at $1.05 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the main loser today as its rate has decreased by 5.67%.

Cardano (ADA) may also bounce off as bears have run out of power. In this case, the short-term growth is possible to the zone around $1.20.

ADA is trading at $1.11 at press time.

BNB/USD

Although the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined since yesterday, its rate over the last week has increased by 7%.

The fall may have ended and the native exchange token may be ready to grow to the resistance level at $530. Such a scenario might happen as soon as next week.

BNB is trading at $499 at press time.