Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 6

Price Analysis
Mon, 06/06/2022 - 13:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the market accumulated enough energy for a continued rise?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has begun with the growth of the market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by 5.61% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) is again above the vital $30,000 mark. Moreover, the rate has broken $31,000 against the increased buying volume, which means that bulls are ready to keep the upward movement. If they can hold the gained initiative, the resistance at $32,650 might be attained very soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,364 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by 6.65%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC). At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $1,900 mark.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 4

If the daily candle fixes above it with no long wicks, there are good chances to see a further rise to the $2,000 zone by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,916 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least, rising by only 2.59% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has come back to the $0.40 mark, confirming bulls' power. From another point of view, the rate remains trading in the middle of a wide range between the support at $0.3644 and the resistance at $0.4684. In this case, the more likely scenario is continued sideways trading around $0.40 so bulls accumulate more energy for the further rise.

XRP is trading at $0.4039 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image RippleNet Is "Actively" Utilized by Curacao's Top Bank, Vidanova
06/06/2022 - 15:28
RippleNet Is "Actively" Utilized by Curacao's Top Bank, Vidanova
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Co-Creator Jed McCaleb Dumps 70 Million XRP, 183 Million Still on Balance
06/06/2022 - 15:10
Ripple Co-Creator Jed McCaleb Dumps 70 Million XRP, 183 Million Still on Balance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image North Korean Hackers Used Binance for Laundering Millions of Dollars Worth of Crypto: Reuters
06/06/2022 - 15:00
North Korean Hackers Used Binance for Laundering Millions of Dollars Worth of Crypto: Reuters
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya